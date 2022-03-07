Man, David Frum and the other Never Trump losers really really really need Americans to believe the prices we’re seeing at the pump and for groceries are ALL Putin’s fault, and not the fault of the old, racist, white guy puppet they voted for because ‘orange man bad.’

Otherwise, they’d have to accept responsibility for destroying our energy independence and admit they made a huge mistake supporting Biden. And we know they will never ever do that, so they’re going to gaslight TF out of all of us and keep insisting it’s Russia Russia Russia.

Sounds familiar, right?

President Biden needs to speak plainly to Americans about the food/fuel inflation that Putin’s war imposes on the world. Prepare the country. No more of the glib “buy American” mental junk food in the State of the Union address. Real talk about real costs. — David Frum (@davidfrum) March 6, 2022

HA HA HA HA

Yeah, David is being so tough on Biden.

And c’mon, let’s not pretend Biden can speak plainly about anything.

Wow interesting how you seem to talk down to the “People” you tool. There a good amount of us still alive who remember what It was like during the 4 years of Carter and the 8 yrs Obama was in office. This is his policies and stealing from the wallets of Americans for corp profit — Diane B (@dmb1031) March 7, 2022

But … Ukraine? Russia? PUTIN!!!

Interesting we should bear any costs when we were energy independent two years ago. Wonder what David will do when the food shortages start because there is no fertilizer. The rubes he hates so much will be fine…the ones that can make stuff, grow stuff & kill stuff. — Stacey – Gen X the Let’s Find Out Generation (@ScotsFyre) March 7, 2022

So weird how this inflation started months before any signs of war — SΞ4N VΞNKM4N (@MrFoPow) March 7, 2022

So weird.

Totally.

They’re really going to try to blame this on Ukraine aren’t they???? #gaslighting — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) March 7, 2022

Oh yeah.

They are fully committed to pretending things were just FINE before a few weeks ago.

You are a liar and/or idiot.

Putin's war is another symptom of Biden's reckless energy policy, just like inflation — I.B. Fine (@IBFine1) March 7, 2022

Biden. Obama.

Same difference.

This inflation was happening before Putin invaded Ukraine. Biden owns his own actions. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) March 7, 2022

You voted for this. You pushed this crap. Biden and Psaki have been lying about it for months. — Ginny (@ginkates) March 7, 2022

You voted for this. Own it. — 🇺🇸 Sean Truax 🌻🇺🇦 (@redlegtigger) March 7, 2022

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

He doesn’t understand it so how can he explain it???

This is what you voted for — BPJ (@bpjauburn) March 7, 2022

But hey, at least no more mean tweets, right?

***

