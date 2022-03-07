Ok, we have to share a funny with you before we even get started on this article about Vindman’s ‘dunk’ on MTG. So, we always try and find a picture that adequately sums up or plays nice with the piece we’re writing. This editor has been looking for a decent pic of Vindman for weeks now, and they all look like this:

Or this:

It’s as if this guy has one expression, and it’s the face someone makes when they feel a shart coming on.

Funny, right?

Ok, back to the article.

So, Vindman thought this crazy tweet accusing MTG of being at fault for Putin invading Ukraine would make her LOOK bad. When in reality he just comes off as some unhinged lunatic.

Who needs to shart.

Nope. It’s because you and your pro-Putin party encouraged Putin to invade, by cheerleading him. Worse yet, you undermined @POTUS efforts to signal punishing costs… you undermined U.S. efforts deter the war. You have blood in your hands. The American people will not forget. https://t.co/kxmkKJDmD0 — Alexander S. Vindman (@AVindman) March 6, 2022

He sounds like he should be yelling at kids for hanging out in his front yard or walking on his grass.

All that’s missing is something like, ‘YOU’LL RUE THE DAAAAAAY.’

You do remember Biden saying in January he wouldn’t do anything if Russia had an incursion into Ukraine, yes? You know, that phrase once uttered began Putin sending large-scale equipment to the border en masse — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) March 7, 2022

We sort of remember Biden telling the Ukraine to let Russia have a little bit of their country, so maybe Putin wouldn’t totally invade them. But sure, it was MTG who played the cheerleader and encouraged Putin to do it.

Woof.

I’ve mostly supported you, Alex, but you can shut up now. (And I’m not a Republican.) — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) March 7, 2022

Oh no no, let Alex talk.

He’s great Twitchy fodder.

Ha ha ha! Putin invaded because people were “cheerleading” him. pic.twitter.com/VK6bvlcNVU — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 7, 2022

What encouraged Putin? 1. The world's buy-in on the green new deal resulting in dependence on Russian oil and gas. 2. The spectacle of the Afghanistan withdrawal. 3. Using Russia as negotiator with Iran on a fatally flawed plan to give Iran nukes. Hell, it was an invitation. https://t.co/ZcPCEvz3VA — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) March 7, 2022

Not to mention the only real sanction that would hurt Russia we all know Biden isn’t willing to impose.

A periodic reminder that the Vindmans are attention-seeking opportunists. https://t.co/PTUG0MXrvS — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 7, 2022

Yes.

They both really are.

40k likes for a blatant lie. This guy is a misinformation machine. https://t.co/XpTA2jPIzX pic.twitter.com/c8tYMJOHuW — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) March 7, 2022

Sorry bro but until Biden explains that entire Burisma thingy and donations to the Clinton Foundation made by wealthy Ukrainians who support Zelensky, I'm viewing this entire affair as Biden and the Dems (and some neocons) repaying Zelensky and Co. with for their generosity. https://t.co/p55AVK0kle — Black Parent's Guide To Classical Education (@A_Allen_Jr) March 7, 2022

Need to put you on the competency test list, right behind the turnip. 🙄🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/fgWpWig5ZI — 👁👁 justmelooking (@YooNeverNo) March 7, 2022

When you turn down the Minister of Defense position that Ukraine offered you because the Ministry of Propaganda opening was so much more appealing. https://t.co/cNdNxYwGGi — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 7, 2022

It was Democrats who voted down harsh sanctions on Russia pre-war. Sanctions that Zelensky now says could have prevented the invasion.

Weren't you supposed to be UKR defense minister? https://t.co/Qgv3TAmB7X — 🍀 Tabatha-The Ginger Snap 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪 (@Winning4Him) March 7, 2022

Scary, right?

