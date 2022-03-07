Any time Kamala Harris tries to be inspirational and moving she just ends up making a total and complete nob of herself. Again, when you watch her you can tell she is cognizant of how much people really don’t like her, and she absolutely sabotages herself every time.

Seriously, if you can figure out what the Hell Kamala is talking about here, let us know.

KAMALA: "We have the ability to see what can be, unburdened by what has been. And then to make the possible actually happen." pic.twitter.com/npI1uVzg7J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 7, 2022

Kamala. Huh?

We know it’s free these days but put the crackpipe DOWN.

If it’s possible shouldn’t it be pretty damn easy to make it happen?

This is like the dumbest fortune cookie in this history of dumb fortune cookies.

I bet she lives, loves and laughs really well. — ✌️Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) March 7, 2022

HA HA HA HA

resist we much! — texas tweedy (@tweedylouwho) March 7, 2022

She's an idiot — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) March 7, 2022

She sounds like Michelle Obama and Clinton puppet — Deplorable Chief (Ret) (@paultara9) March 7, 2022

We feel seen.

"Good morning children! We're going to be talking about trucks today. Great big trucks!

JFC! This woman is Mr. Rogers episode — Paul aka The Pelycan (@PFBatt) March 7, 2022

Imagine: 81million voted for this train wreck. — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) March 7, 2022

What’s up with Evil Kamala’s odd smile? — GayLatina4Trump (@GayLatina4Trump) March 7, 2022

She’s super uncomfortable and knows everyone hates her.

It shows every time.

Kammie is trying so hard to come up with a quotation for a monument she thinks they’ll erect for her some day. 🤡 — Mark P. Levy (@MarkPLevy) March 7, 2022

Yup, that just about sums it up.

***

