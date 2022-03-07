Let’s be honest, it doesn’t take much to trigger the Left, but Richard is just so good at it.

Americans don’t understand why Joe Biden won’t allow American workers to supply our energy and instead want Venezuelans, Russians, Saudis and Iranians to do it. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 7, 2022

Venezuela, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran … looks like a lot of bad guys to us.

Sorry, bad actors.

Would it just be simpler (and safer!) for Americans to supply our own energy? Not rely on dictators like Putin?

Yes, we do. He hates this country and has sold America out to the environmental lobby and globalists. — The Virginia Project UAC (@TVPUAC) March 7, 2022

Fair.

Democrats are owned by special interests.

Biden needs to publicly explain himself… @POTUS — MikeJ (@jmjordan214) March 7, 2022

Let’s not pretend Biden could explain how to tie his own shoes at this point, let alone talk about why he is talking to Venezuela about giving us oil and not focusing on energy independence.

And as we said up there, Lefties just can’t deal with the reality they’ve created because an orange man tweeted mean things.

You, @RichardGrenell don't understand that it's US companies that import and export oil, not Joe Biden. US refineries like the heavy sour oil from other nations because they can make greater profits. That's where most of our imports go. — Heidi Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) March 7, 2022

Sure, Richard doesn’t understand. IT’S EVIL CORPORATIONS doing it!

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Domestic oil production is UP since DJT was FIRED and removed from the WH. — ProgressMarchOn (@MarchProgress) March 7, 2022

*sigh*

Maybe because he doesn't employ oil workers? They work for private companies — Chad Alloway (@chadAlloway) March 7, 2022

Americans actually do understand. Take Venezuela for example, they're on Russia side. So how do you flip that? Offer them more money for what they offer than Russia is & you might have an ally where before you had an enemy. {In layman terms} — PantryPolitics (@PantryPolitics) March 7, 2022

Say what?

Yeah, we made a similar face.

If only they could meme.

Just a little.

Mr. Grenell is gaslighting again. There are 9,000 unused oil leases held by oil co's. Perhaps Mr. Grenell would care to ask why none of those co's are exercising those leases. Also, remember: Mr. Grenell worked to create the situation we now find ourselves in. — Adenoid Hynkel (@AdenoidHynkel12) March 7, 2022

Sure, he’s the one gaslighting.

Not the guy who reversed energy independence the day he took office.

