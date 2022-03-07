You know it’s a good video from Gov. Ron DeSantis when he tweets it with the caveat that we should watch it before YouTube takes it down. And he brings up a good point, any sort of narrative that goes against the pre-approved COVID narrative from our elite public health officials and the Biden administration is a big no-no.

We had a great discussion with renowned scientists that debunked many false narratives about COVID. Watch it before YouTube takes it down:https://t.co/QriBrJ9hrA — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 7, 2022

Man oh MAN, do Branch COVIDIANS hate DeSantis.

This guy is so mad at DeSantis for sharing an interview he wants people to report the governor over it.

Yeah, this wasn’t smart.

Everyone needs to report this tweet for false information — Christopher Eagle (@eagle4congress) March 7, 2022

REEEEEEEE!

pic.twitter.com/AHREvTgCY4 — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) March 7, 2022

Oof.

You mean information you don't like by experts you don't approve of. — Happy Now? (@FairWitnessAnne) March 7, 2022

What’s wrong Chris?? Are you unable to handle dissenting opinions or must everybody believe like you??? — Andrew Young – Wandering Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) March 7, 2022

Please do enlighten us. Which part is false? Is it possible that the information you have is actually the false info? Maybe you should watch the video. Then tell us why any part ia misinformation… be specific. — Ginny (@ginkates) March 7, 2022

You spilled some Kool Aid on your shirt there Chrissy. pic.twitter.com/Jjcr1ZZMr5 — 🇺🇸 AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) March 7, 2022

You are a convicted embezzler. Why would anyone trust what you have to say? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) March 7, 2022

Oof again.

I’d be more than happy to report your tweet, but it might just be easier if you take it down yourself. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) March 7, 2022

Been one of those days.

