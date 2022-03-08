Welp, it’s good to know the museum literally named for vaginas isn’t bothering to celebrate women on #InternationalWomensDay, and is instead focusing on trans-women … most of whom do not have vaginas.

In case you were wondering how stupid things are, there ya’ go.

This #InternationalWomensDay we're going to talk about trans women in history. We've turned replies off, because we know some people would prefer these stories to be erased and silenced. — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) March 8, 2022

Sure, let’s ignore whether or not someone has a vagina on a day to celebrate women. Sounds legit.

They’ve turned replies off because they realize people who actually have vaginas will not sit quietly by and watch themselves be erased.

We'll start with some housekeeping. Across time and space, gender has been constructed in various ways. We discuss queering the past in our podcast episode Trans Saints And Gay Vikings, which you might like to listen to. https://t.co/Uv73tLEaJQ — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) March 8, 2022

Many histories of trans women are only known through court records and legal struggles and do not present these people as the whole humans that they were. ELEANOR RYKENER (14th century) is one such story. — Vagina Museum (@vagina_museum) March 8, 2022

Ok, so full transparency, this thread goes on and on and on and on and on and YEAH NO THANKS. If you want to read the history of trans-women their thread is on Twitter.

Go for it.

But we won’t bore our readers with it here.

Trans “women” aren’t women. Today is the one day where you could have supported real women especially since men are now destroying women’s sports. Restricting replies is a BS move.#InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/mq6gWWIumQ — Lil’ Penguin 🐧 (@SckNTyrd) March 8, 2022

“Today, we’re going to behave like toddlers. We are going to tweet this thread (riddled with inaccuracies & misinformation, but we know that, hee hee!). And NO, you CAN’T have one day. Because! So there’s that…um…we’re so edgy! And kewl…so read this weep, beatchiz!” https://t.co/8pGC0mj7fv — James Dreyfus 🇺🇦 (@DreyfusJames) March 8, 2022

On women's day let's talk about men. So many great women in the world but no, men pretending to be women are more important. Sexist misogynist tripe. https://t.co/PUVRa7Vn3a — Lily / Mujer Guerrera #NoThankYou (@MujerGuerrera78) March 8, 2022

Sexist misogynist tripe.

Yup.

Well, women would probably be offended as you try to erase them with refugees from the patriarchy. But keep on being stunning and brave. 😂 https://t.co/lYEjwmW83f — Vanessa Atalanta Wisedog (@Wisedog4) March 8, 2022

Yes, it's the worst take of the day. Making #IWD2022 all about the men who would be women. Tiresome is one word for it https://t.co/8WLUxPo4Bd — Glesga_keelie (@Frances_Traynor) March 8, 2022

Happy international men's day. Happy international prostate holders day. https://t.co/cyCJLoLvwp — Queen Doris HRH. Honoured in 2021 New Year Honours (@Danish_Karen) March 8, 2022

The only erasing and silencing going on is the erasing of women from international women’s day, and the attempted silencing of women who object to being erased https://t.co/i1f3MxwXxz — Emma Webb (@Emma_A_Webb) March 8, 2022

"This #InternationalWomensDay we're going to talk about people who don't have vaginas. We've turned replies off, because we know some women will have the temerity to object." Would it really hurt to centre natal women in your feminism just once?#InternationalWimpundsDay https://t.co/AUp2j7LfNX — Ruth Wilkinson 💚🤍💜 (@ruththerep) March 8, 2022

So, you're going to talk about MEN who pretend to be women, on a day which is dedicated to real women who are now having to fight for their right to male-free safe spaces against cowards like you who promote the pretenders' rights to cancel women's rights #InternationalWomensDay https://t.co/mkySFwWaic — June Cook 🌸 (@Juniper_buried) March 8, 2022

Nice to see the feminists finally showing up.

The absolute STATE of the Vagina Museum. "It's #InternationalWomensDay so we're not going to talk about women today!" https://t.co/7jbxaP8qwJ — Watson (@ImWatson91) March 8, 2022

Maybe you all need to rename yourself the Mangina Museum. https://t.co/TjDKTROPTP — ChaiTea 🟢⚪🟣 (@ChaiTeaNoTaiChi) March 8, 2022

At least then it would be more accurate.

***

