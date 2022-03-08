Welp, it’s good to know the museum literally named for vaginas isn’t bothering to celebrate women on #InternationalWomensDay, and is instead focusing on trans-women … most of whom do not have vaginas.

In case you were wondering how stupid things are, there ya’ go.

Sure, let’s ignore whether or not someone has a vagina on a day to celebrate women. Sounds legit.

They’ve turned replies off because they realize people who actually have vaginas will not sit quietly by and watch themselves be erased.

Ok, so full transparency, this thread goes on and on and on and on and on and YEAH NO THANKS. If you want to read the history of trans-women their thread is on Twitter.

Go for it.

But we won’t bore our readers with it here.

Sexist misogynist tripe.

Yup.

Nice to see the feminists finally showing up.

At least then it would be more accurate.

