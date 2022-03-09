No, Mark Hamill is not ‘coming out.’

At least we don’t think that’s the case.

Apparently, Mark is completely uninformed about what the actual Florida bill he’s yelling GAY at over and over and over again actually does. Maybe someone should tell him he’s standing against a bill that prevents adults from talking to small children about sexual identity.

Because yeah, this is not a great look for the sad little man known for playing one character that has slowly been destroyed by more and more versions of the same story.

gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gaygay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay

🌈 https://t.co/8IroJDi5bN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2022

They really and truly think the bill forbids people from saying gay.

Only morons would think any legislator would do that.

Case in point … Mark Hamill.

This didn’t go over so hot for the has-been actor turned embarrassing political activst.

Maybe you should read the bill — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) March 9, 2022

Did you read the bill Mark? — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 8, 2022

No, no he did not.

"Don't Say Gay Bill" might be the largest real-time fake news spread by the majority of the mainstream press in history. It also highlights the out of proportion power 6% of the population (LGBT % in the US) has on the media. 90% of media likely didn't bother reading the Bill — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) March 9, 2022

Stunning and brave — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) March 9, 2022

Hi, Mark! The text of the bill reads “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3.” Which part of this do you oppose? — Huff (@Huff4Congress) March 9, 2022

Do you know what’s in the bill in question? Could you truly be this puerile in your imbecility? — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) March 9, 2022

Yes, yes he could.

Honestly, we’re surprised he’s left his tweet up this long. Dude is getting dragged more than AOC after a really dumb tweet about Republicans just wanting to date her.

This is hate speech. Hamill is calling Twitter users “gay”. it’s a homophobic slur. He deserves to be cancelled for it. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 9, 2022

Oof.

So brave to defend the indoctrination of the youngest elementary students in adult sexual practices. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) March 9, 2022

Incapable of reading the bill? — Brian (@dustopian) March 9, 2022

Yes.

Stupid he is.

***

