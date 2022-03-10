Congress is even less popular than Biden … and now we see why. Ok, so we’ve KNOWN why for several years now, but looking at this BIPARTISAN omnibus spending bill it’s hard to believe any of these yahoos are on our side.

Republicans let this go?

REALLY?

We suppose they think Americans won’t spend any time looking at what they’re spending our great-great grandchildren’s money on, but luckily Tweeps like Oilfield Rando make time. He ‘highlighted’ some of the more heinous and ridiculous portions of the bill:

Psh, when you’re $30 trillion in debt, what’s another $1.5, right?

Lmao the omnibus bill gives the IRS $275,000,000 for “Business Systems Modernization”. That’s on top of the $4.1 billion they’re getting for operations support, of course pic.twitter.com/CB4SDiMsU0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 10, 2022

So they’re spending MORE tax money on the group that collects taxes in the first place.

Alrighty then.

Another $3.2 billion for Energy Efficiency and renewable energy projects in the omnibus. Why not. We’ve given them eleventy fafillion in the last two years across all the covid and infrastructure bills. We are a clown country. pic.twitter.com/T65B6WDiJ9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 10, 2022

We are a clown country.

Sad, but true.

And we have the biggest and sleepiest clown of all sitting in the White House.

Haha one section of the Omnibus gives the DOD $300,000,000 to train/arm Ukrainian forces but exempts the Azov Battalion pic.twitter.com/ncwBM9s8EG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

I don’t wanna hear a damn word from the @GOP about “Biden’s inflation”. Just say no. Just frigging once. We can’t afford this. https://t.co/4UqNOaTx23 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 10, 2022

Equity.

Women.

If we have this much money to throw around on ridiculous programs that should have NO PLACE in federal government then they should absolutely suspend gas taxes on Americans struggling to fill their tanks to go to work and afford food to put on their table.

This is obnoxious.

Oh, and they put in some new laws …

Just a few.

Look how many new laws they crammed into this thing as simple line items. No one is coming to save you. Most certainly not Republicans. pic.twitter.com/nwoe26FVMa — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 10, 2022

Clown country?

And this omnibus spending bill is a total sh*t-show.

***

