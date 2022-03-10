Two months ago, Twitchy favorite Hale Razor was good enough to put together Biden’s first year in a review. If you look at the numbers THEN it was pretty damn horrible.

But hey, no mean tweets.

REVIEW OF BIDEN'S FIRST YEAR Gallon of gas:

* 1/20/2021: $2.38

* 1/20/2022: $3.31 US Covid Deaths

* 1/20/2021: 400,000

* 1/20/2022: 850,000 Annual Inflation rate

* 2020: 1.2%

* 2021: 4.7% American hostages in Afghanistan

* 1/20/2021: 0

* 1/20/2022: Hundreds "Progress." — Razor (@hale_razor) January 19, 2022

Looking at that, we imagine many Americans would be happy to see $3.31 for a gallon of gas and inflation down to 4.7%. (saying ‘down to 4.7% is crazy, right?)

Hale updated information that’s already changed (for the worst) quite dramatically.

Gas and that inflation rate … wow.

Gallon of gas:

* 1/20/2021: $2.38

* 1/20/2022: $3.31

* 3/10/2022: $4.32 Annual Inflation rate

* 2020: 1.2%

* 2021: 4.7%

* Last 12 mos: 7.9% — Razor (@hale_razor) March 10, 2022

The highest rate of inflation since 1982

Highest average gas price since the Obama years.

Seeing a pattern with gas prices especially. #ObamasThirdTerm

numbers would not be any different if the country were being run by a rabid ferret who threw bananas at a decision board — Razor (@hale_razor) January 19, 2022

Great visual and terrifyingly accurate.

US Covid Deaths 957,086 — Robert Luther (@scbs146) March 10, 2022

Almost 1 million.

You forgot Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border. — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) January 21, 2022

From two months ago … crazy, right?

I don't know where gas is $3.31/gallon, but this 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 is what things looked like in my neighborhood last week. pic.twitter.com/YqW4xEHBkq — just another guy named Jeff (@LostDawg206) January 22, 2022

But we were told specifically all of this is Putin’s fault and Putin’s inflation.

So that couldn’t be right since Putin didn’t invade Ukraine until a few weeks ago. Granted, that hasn’t stopped Biden and his useless administration from blaming Russia and Putin for the mess they’ve made of our country in 14 short months, but still.

As long as their lemming supporters keep blaming that evil Russian guy.

Biden just keeps doing worse and worse.

