And we thought Gretchen Whitmer was evil.

Ok, so she IS evil, but this broad almost makes her look like Snow White.

Almost.

Jennifer Granholm may well be one of the nastiest members of the Biden administration, and considering how awful they are as a whole, that’s really saying something. Seems the overall message coming from this administration is ‘buy an electric car if you don’t like what you’re paying for gas’. Because you know, someone struggling to pay $80-$100 for a tank of gas can absolutely afford a $60-$80k electric car.

Watch this harpy:

Biden’s Energy Secretary in May: “If you drive an electric car, this would not be affecting you” pic.twitter.com/v277n1c6oH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 10, 2022

Jennifer is just evil. That’s all there is to it.

She’s clearly amused by how much people are suffering at the pumps and at the grocery store. Hope all of those Never Trumpers who helped bring this awful to our country are happy about getting rid of the bad orange man who didn’t bankrupt Americans with his crap policies.

Amy Curtis actually summed this all up and TORCHED Granholm at the same time:

The reason people like Granholm and others say the things they do is because, deep down, they don’t believe you have a right to live where you live or work where you work or conduct your life the way you see fit. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 10, 2022

And they resent you for knowing that you DO have that right.

High gas prices, inflation, all of those things are meant to punish you. Meant to wear you down until you become obedient to the way they think you should live your life. And it’s not to the same quality of life they enjoy, it’s a meager, impoverished existence. — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 10, 2022

Sort of like how socialism is GOOD … for the people in charge.

It sucks for everyone else.

Yup.

