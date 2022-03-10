And we thought Gretchen Whitmer was evil.

Ok, so she IS evil, but this broad almost makes her look like Snow White.

Almost.

Jennifer Granholm may well be one of the nastiest members of the Biden administration, and considering how awful they are as a whole, that’s really saying something. Seems the overall message coming from this administration is ‘buy an electric car if you don’t like what you’re paying for gas’. Because you know, someone struggling to pay $80-$100 for a tank of gas can absolutely afford a $60-$80k electric car.

Watch this harpy:

Jennifer is just evil. That’s all there is to it.

She’s clearly amused by how much people are suffering at the pumps and at the grocery store. Hope all of those Never Trumpers who helped bring this awful to our country are happy about getting rid of the bad orange man who didn’t bankrupt Americans with his crap policies.

Amy Curtis actually summed this all up and TORCHED Granholm at the same time:

And they resent you for knowing that you DO have that right.

Sort of like how socialism is GOOD … for the people in charge.

It sucks for everyone else.

Yup.

***

