There’s a reason Democrats are already trying to make excuses for November. Excuses for why they’re going to lose. Granted, they’ve had to make time to blame their astronomical inflation and gas prices on Russia invading Ukraine, but they’re definitely able to multi-task when it comes to blaming others for their mistakes and making excuses for their crap policies.

Luckily, Americans are seeing through all of it, especially according to this WSJ poll.

Losing on every issue but one …

These are just gut-punching numbers for Democrats: Republicans with advantage on nearly every issue – except COVID. The 20+ pt GOP edge on crime and narrowing advantage on education big red flags for Ds. pic.twitter.com/prTsPS8oEI — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 11, 2022

Oof.

Ouch.

Gonna leave a mark.

More covid deaths on Biden's watch, but that outcome is irrelevant? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 11, 2022

If democrats (Biden, Psaki, Klain) don't own a part of this economic crisis and stop referring to as the "Putin Price Hike", y'all deserve to lose this November. — Deb H 🌻 (@deb_h7) March 11, 2022

This isn’t surprising — Lou Sassol (@lousassol69) March 11, 2022

Nope, not really.

But it’s fun to see it laid out in such a simple way.

Can’t imagine how the Democrats have earned such low numbers.

🤔🤔🤔🤔 — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 11, 2022

It’s a mystery, right?

Well considering Covid is remarkably going away it’s gonna remove the last item they’ve got…. — Veritas est Libertas (@freedom_veritas) March 11, 2022

Oh, if they need it they’ll try and bring it back in the fall. Democrats have proven they are more than happy to exploit a virus and destroy our economy and our children’s education to win an election. Hopefully, we’re a lot smarter now and know what they’re willing to do.

But who did they survey? Because these results don’t actually align with facts. But they do whiteness… — Diva Liscious Eleven (@divaliscious11) March 11, 2022

Sorry, we had to put this in here just to show you how stupid Twitter is.

Supporting Republicans doing a better job than Democrats aligns with whiteness, alrighty then.

Imagine if these people applied logic to the Covid issues too. What states handled it best and are thriving? Hint: they're RED. — Eventually Bionic (@P90EdBBcoach) March 11, 2022

See Florida.

Democrats are in trouble.

THIS is gonna be fun.

***

Related:

Dude … WAT?! ‘Green Living Guy’ makes a TOOL of himself claiming it’s easier to buy a new Tesla than it is to vote and LOL

Hale Razor updates his Biden year in review from two months ago and WOOF, we thought it was bad THEN

‘Meant to wear us down, make us OBEDIENT’: Amy Curtis TORCHES Jennifer Granholm for shrugging shoulders over Americans suffering

Recommended Twitchy Video