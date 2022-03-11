Ok, so we really really really like writing about Christina Pushaw, especially when she’s dragging crazy progressives or some media outlet for being total doorknobs, and you, dear reader, seem to really really really like reading about her doing it. So we can sort of understand why Florida newspapers engage her for clicks and taps … they just do it for the wrong reasons.

And she’s had quite enough of that, thank you very much.

Florida newspapers are so desperate for clicks that they write whole editorials about me, hoping that I will tweet their link with an angry reaction to their obsessive smear campaigns. Nah, not anymore. I see what you’re trying to do, and you will go bankrupt first. 😉 — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 11, 2022

Remind us to never ever get on Christina’s bad side. Heh.

Oh, and the winking emoji at the end is *chef’s kiss*.

PDS… Pushaw Derangement Syndrome The louder the haters, the more you know you’re doing the right thing. — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) March 11, 2022

We can’t help but notice so many of our pals on the Left have some sort of ‘derangement’ syndrome these days.

We still have newspapers in Florida? — Shane Funk (@TheBigFunk) March 11, 2022

HA!

And ouch.

Rent free, Christina. Rent free 😉 — Adam Alfi (@AdamAlfi) March 11, 2022

Not just Florida, every major newspaper in every major city in the U.S. — Isiah Freeley (@1973Ashbury) March 11, 2022

They are definitely a struggling industry … and they’ve done it to themselves.

