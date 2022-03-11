Earlier today, we told you about the WSJ that has Republicans leading Democrats on everything but COVID.

Yeah.

Well, it gets much much much worse for our donkey-mascot friends.

So is this something Democrats can blame on Putin? Asking for a friend.

This is a 5-alarm fire for the Democratic party.https://t.co/pAyNmZ1ial pic.twitter.com/K6gg6Lt8ir — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 11, 2022

WOW.

We’d suggest sending this to Biden but we’re not sure he even realizes he’s the president and not a senator. Better yet, let’s send it to Obama, since this is technically his third term anyway.

I can't recall ever seeing a poll like this. WSJ finds Republicans up 9 pts among Hispanics, and at 27% among black voters https://t.co/znawCKjbYW — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 11, 2022

We can’t recall ever seeing a poll like this either.

Then again, we can’t recall a worse president than our Puppet in Chief so there’s that.

Perfect imagery to go along with the ‘alarm.’

And that’s before gas prices went up another 20-30% with everything going up to follow. — Chris Denhart (@ChrizDDv3) March 11, 2022

Seems nobody is buying the ‘BUT RUSSIA’ crap from the Democrats.

No no no shh: they're doing fine. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 11, 2022

20% of the black vote to R's spells doom for the D's at the national level. — Frankie Boy (@frankieboy1) March 11, 2022

Let us pray.

Maybe now they’ll build the wall… — J Dubs (@the_narc_2000) March 11, 2022

Not the only pollster finding African American disapproval for Biden. pic.twitter.com/Ow2XS1mUgh — dcg1114 (@dcg1114) March 11, 2022

Gosh, it’s almost as if electing an old, mentally cratered, racist white guy who picked a Black woman as his VP to check off a couple of identity boxes isn’t playing out so well with Black Americans.

Shocking.

Or not.

Democrats endless race baiting is coming back to bite them. — Steven Skelton (@StevenSkelton1) March 11, 2022

Now THAT would be real and true karma.

***

