Earlier today, we told you about the WSJ that has Republicans leading Democrats on everything but COVID.
Yeah.
Well, it gets much much much worse for our donkey-mascot friends.
So is this something Democrats can blame on Putin? Asking for a friend.
This is a 5-alarm fire for the Democratic party.https://t.co/pAyNmZ1ial pic.twitter.com/K6gg6Lt8ir
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 11, 2022
WOW.
We’d suggest sending this to Biden but we’re not sure he even realizes he’s the president and not a senator. Better yet, let’s send it to Obama, since this is technically his third term anyway.
I can't recall ever seeing a poll like this. WSJ finds Republicans up 9 pts among Hispanics, and at 27% among black voters https://t.co/znawCKjbYW
— Philip Klein (@philipaklein) March 11, 2022
We can’t recall ever seeing a poll like this either.
Then again, we can’t recall a worse president than our Puppet in Chief so there’s that.
Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/ZrEmmqNMIi pic.twitter.com/JCzuvvQz9v
— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) March 11, 2022
Perfect imagery to go along with the ‘alarm.’
And that’s before gas prices went up another 20-30% with everything going up to follow.
— Chris Denhart (@ChrizDDv3) March 11, 2022
Seems nobody is buying the ‘BUT RUSSIA’ crap from the Democrats.
No no no shh: they're doing fine.
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) March 11, 2022
20% of the black vote to R's spells doom for the D's at the national level.
— Frankie Boy (@frankieboy1) March 11, 2022
Let us pray.
Maybe now they’ll build the wall…
— J Dubs (@the_narc_2000) March 11, 2022
Not the only pollster finding African American disapproval for Biden. pic.twitter.com/Ow2XS1mUgh
— dcg1114 (@dcg1114) March 11, 2022
Gosh, it’s almost as if electing an old, mentally cratered, racist white guy who picked a Black woman as his VP to check off a couple of identity boxes isn’t playing out so well with Black Americans.
Shocking.
Or not.
Democrats endless race baiting is coming back to bite them.
— Steven Skelton (@StevenSkelton1) March 11, 2022
Now THAT would be real and true karma.
