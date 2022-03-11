Full transparency, we love love love love LOVE sharing videos of parents kicking arse and taking names when dealing with school boards that have spent years now ignoring them and pretending they’re the bad guys when they show up angry about being ignored.

Especially when it comes to protecting and advocating for their own kids.

Asra Q. Nomani is a warrior mom who has been fighting the Fairfax County Board that broke the law to ‘get rid of Asians’ at its math school.

Watch this.

Trust us:

The Fairfax County School Board fled its own meeting mid-session last night after an Asian mom brought copies of the book Race to the Bottom for them, and the parents began chanting "racist! racist!" at the board, which broke the law to get rid of Asians at its math school. pic.twitter.com/V2VWc7LHPt — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 11, 2022

You’re a racist, and you’re a racist!

YAAAAS SLAAAAAY QWEEEEEN!

And slay she did.

Keep watching:

"You are the new face of racism. I have here a copy of a book for each of you: Race to the Bottom. You are all in this book… I hope you read them from cover to cover and see yourselves in the pages of history–as failures," she told the all-Democrat board as security encroached pic.twitter.com/4GjfWs0rcp — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 11, 2022

Fairfax still trying to give Loudoun a run for its money for the worst school district.

Asian moms took over the vacated hall for what one called "story time," where they read from a chapter about the Fairfax board. “In this new era, school board members took their seats to pursue a variety of agendas, none of which had to do with education,” it begins. pic.twitter.com/v9fFurncFt — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 11, 2022

The truth hurts.

On the left is a book the school board desperately wants children to read. On the right is the one school boards are so afraid of that they literally run away, because it exposes the corruption of school boards across the US. See why it makes them so mad https://t.co/Av4wUh2LBB pic.twitter.com/QDHH2Lkbnd — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 11, 2022

And you know school board members think THEY’RE the victims here.

The school board got rid of the entrance exam to its math magnet school because of the CRT conspiracy theory that tests are racist. A judge found they broke the law, but they refused to relent, saying they'd appeal. This morning, they lost again when a judge denied a "stay." — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 11, 2022

The soft bigotry of low expectations … from a bunch of white liberals.

The book details the modern educational establishment's anti-Asian war on merit–in which supposed educators actually undermine top achievers — including in NYC with Stuyvesant. Pretending getting the right answer in math isn't a real thing will have dangerous civic consequences — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 11, 2022

This. ^

Oh, and Asra wasn’t about to let the school board intimidate her.

Since you love to issue comments on Twitter, @fcpsnews, the public and I want to know: 1) who were the security men on all sides of me? Names and titles. 2) Why did you surround me? 3) Where is your apology? @stella_pekarsky @RachnaHeizer @FCPSSupt @ElaineTholen @ChapPetersen https://t.co/594eVie8Qj — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻 (@AsraNomani) March 11, 2022

She is our spirit animal.

***

