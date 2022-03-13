Every time a bell rings, some Lefty gets their britches in a bunch and decides to boycott Chick-fil-A. Even though they’ve been boycotting the delicious chicken establishment for well over a decade, they seem to think THIS TIME their silly boycott will actually matter.

This morning when we saw Chick-fil-A trending we KNEW someone, somewhere was babbling about hate chicken and how they won’t be giving their precious pennies to any company that serves HATE on a bun.

Blah blah blah.

Case in point.

See? Blah blah blah.

Well, at the time of this writing it’s Sunday so Jack here isn’t wrong.

Heh.

Super edgy.

Oh wait, no.

Ok, that meme is BATSH*T, and so is the tweet, but it illustrates perfectly how off the charts nutso the people boycotting CFA (who were already boycotting CFA) really are.

So are they saying Disney will make more money and be even more money if boycotted?

Don’t Say Gay bill.

At this point, you have to be deliberately avoiding the reality of the Florida bill to tweet something this stupid.

CFA says thanks, Lefties!

***

