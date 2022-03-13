Every time a bell rings, some Lefty gets their britches in a bunch and decides to boycott Chick-fil-A. Even though they’ve been boycotting the delicious chicken establishment for well over a decade, they seem to think THIS TIME their silly boycott will actually matter.

This morning when we saw Chick-fil-A trending we KNEW someone, somewhere was babbling about hate chicken and how they won’t be giving their precious pennies to any company that serves HATE on a bun.

Blah blah blah.

Case in point.

@ChickfilA likes to say: “We didn’t invent the Chicken Sandwich, only the Chicken Sandwich with a SIDE of HATE!” 🐔👇👇🐔 pic.twitter.com/rjUqkVm9hq — RETTIWTGMM (@RETTIWTGMM) March 12, 2022

See? Blah blah blah.

Today is a great day to not eat Chick-fil-A 🏳️‍🌈😊 — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 12, 2022

Well, at the time of this writing it’s Sunday so Jack here isn’t wrong.

Heh.

going to chick fil a and asking for the transgender chicken sandwich with extra pronouns and hormone replacement therapy sauce — tanis 🏳️‍⚧️ (@tanisthelesbiab) March 12, 2022

Super edgy.

Oh wait, no.

Ate at Chick-fil-A once years ago. It was awful. Never ate there again. I don't understand the devotion a segment of the population have to this place. Yuck! Plus their homophobic anti anything "christian" stance makes them reprehensible IMO. pic.twitter.com/4mJLbk4zFI — I stand with Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@Holdthemaccoun9) March 12, 2022

Ok, that meme is BATSH*T, and so is the tweet, but it illustrates perfectly how off the charts nutso the people boycotting CFA (who were already boycotting CFA) really are.

Disney is the Chick-fil-A of the entertainment industry. — Gratuitous Dis Memes (@GratDisMemes) March 7, 2022

So are they saying Disney will make more money and be even more money if boycotted?

If you are an ally to the LGBTQ+ community, DO NOT EAT Chick-fil-A ! they actively give as much money as they can to overturning equal marriage & passing legislation like 'dont say gay bill' — kind is sexy 🌊 Hel (@sexymeantofu) March 12, 2022

Don’t Say Gay bill.

At this point, you have to be deliberately avoiding the reality of the Florida bill to tweet something this stupid.

Every time one of these "boycotts" is announced, Chick-Fil-A makes 10 percent more profit. — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) March 13, 2022

CFA says thanks, Lefties!

