Ex-Gawker Writer's Pathetic Knicks Fanfic: 'Boo Trump, Cheer My Commie Hero' Gets Absolutely Roasted

The labor writer for a magazine called 'In These Times' has an idea for the Knicks game President Trump will attend tonight.

It is extremely important to the entire United States of America that tomorrow night at the Knicks game they show Trump on the big screen and everyone boos and then they immediately show Zohran on the big screen and everyone cheers. Please have this teed up @TheGarden — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) June 7, 2026

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Who knew Commies were such children.

He did the meme.

this is what former Gawker writers have been reduced to btw



years ago, people like this could destroy some innocent person’s life with one (1) snarky post on their gay homosexual blog



now they write fantasy fanfiction about a two-time president and his communist best friend https://t.co/lR8K3KeTm4 — Gene Parmesan (@dsonoiki) June 8, 2026

Oh, that makes so much sense. He used to write for 'Gawker'.

That outcome would be highly ironic considering the cheapest knicks ticket was 10,000 f****ing dollars.



No way, you’re telling me the rich elites don’t like DJT and like Zohran? You’re telling me this now? After 10 years of this phenomena? I’m amazed https://t.co/qDkVjjMXoi — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) June 8, 2026

Why would they cheer for Zohran? He wants to take 90% of their wealth. It seems they would loathe him, actually.

If Mamdani walks into the game tonight and sits in a courtside seat, he will have paid about $50,000 for his ticket, by the way. https://t.co/zSB9FJDBhD — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) June 8, 2026

Or someone else bought it for him.

I’m not joking, the National Guard might be in New York the following morning if this were to happen https://t.co/ZeIF1oYHGd — John S (@cosmosadderall) June 8, 2026

That would be the best thing to happen to New York City since Rudy Guliani.

Literally.

deeply embarrassing to be like 50 years old and still want random crowds to validate your politics like this https://t.co/UWolo4y4pe — Sam (@Dollarydoos_) June 8, 2026

This is a weird aspect of leftism:



The desire to let conservatives know they’re hated every second of the day- even during shared entertainment. https://t.co/gefmlYf8xU — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) June 8, 2026

Politics is their religion and they are zealots. It's all they think about at all hours of the day.

Truly the biggest losers and larpers are all of a sudden pretending to be invested in the Knicks.. I can’t stand theater kids. https://t.co/1ANYy8LNvB — P R N C (@princeofthef4ll) June 8, 2026

They're hoping to see the Jenner girl and Timothee Chalamet.

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at $10,000 a head for the 'cheap seats' it's possible they'll boo Mamdani and cheer Trump tbh https://t.co/Cv9otRd6Bx — James Olley (@OlleyJam) June 8, 2026

Oof! All the Commies would lose their minds.

How about complete silence when Trump shown. Render him invisible. https://t.co/iisMIQGJRz — kathleen johnson-tur (@kathlee52472802) June 8, 2026

These people are so very silly.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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