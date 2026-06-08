Democrats Suddenly Love White Men Again… Too Bad They Only Have the Self-Hating...
Scott Pelley Nearly Tears Up Recalling Being in Combat for This Country
Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN
Scott Pelley's Complaint About Bari Weiss at CBS News Makes a Point (Just...
Watch Your Back, Elevenhan Omar: Trump Admin Seeks Denaturalization for 17 Immigration Fra...
Central Casting Delivers: Out-of-Touch Socialist Operatives Pick Graham Platner, Then Get...
VIP
John Harwood Still Crushing on Obama After All These Years
Scott Jennings Corners TRAITOR Miles Taylor — Who Smugly Admits He Tried to...
HA! 'Pathological Liar' Graham Platner Lashes Out Whining About Defamation, TRIPS Over Dam...
Kristen Welker Busted by Trump Over California Mail-in-Ballot Cover up
VIP
Chuck Schumer Tried to Cook Up an Anti-Trump Take for Tonight's Knicks Game...
DRAAAG HIM! Lara Logan ENDS Jake Tapper for Scolding Trump After Welker Interview...
HIS Voters --> Nutball Mainer Says She's Ok With Graham Platner's Nazi Tat...
Face That LAUNCHED 1000 Memes! Kristin Welker's Expressions During Trump Interview Go Hila...

Ex-Gawker Writer's Pathetic Knicks Fanfic: 'Boo Trump, Cheer My Commie Hero' Gets Absolutely Roasted

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on June 08, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The labor writer for a magazine called 'In These Times' has an idea for the Knicks game President Trump will attend tonight.

Advertisement

Who knew Commies were such children.

He did the meme.

Oh, that makes so much sense. He used to write for 'Gawker'. 

Why would they cheer for Zohran? He wants to take 90% of their wealth. It seems they would loathe him, actually. 

Recommended

Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN
Brett T.
Advertisement

Or someone else bought it for him.

That would be the best thing to happen to New York City since Rudy Guliani.

Literally.

Politics is their religion and they are zealots. It's all they think about at all hours of the day.

They're hoping to see the Jenner girl and Timothee Chalamet. 

Advertisement

Oof! All the Commies would lose their minds.

These people are so very silly. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS COMMUNISM DONALD TRUMP NEW YORK SPORTS ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Democrats Suddenly Love White Men Again… Too Bad They Only Have the Self-Hating Nazi-Tattooed Ones Left
justmindy
Scott Jennings Corners TRAITOR Miles Taylor — Who Smugly Admits He Tried to Derail Trump: 'I Proudly Did'
justmindy
Scott Pelley Nearly Tears Up Recalling Being in Combat for This Country
Brett T.
Scott Pelley's Complaint About Bari Weiss at CBS News Makes a Point (Just NOT the One He Thinks)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lawsuit Incoming: Congresswoman Pulls a George Stephanopoulos Live on CNN Brett T.
Advertisement