We keep waiting for someone close to Bill Kristol to explain to him that Trump is not the president, and he hasn’t been the president in 14 months. Sure, his grift relies entirely on the ‘bad orange man,’ but even the suckers who fell for this crap for the four years Trump was in office must be wondering if Bill ate a bunch of paint chips as a child or something.

Remember when he endorsed Terry McAuliffe?

Super conservative and stuff.

Trump tried to extort Zelensky and Ukraine. Trump supports and excuses Putin. If you claim to be pro-Ukraine, and you’re pro-Trump…you’re not really pro-Ukraine. If you claim to be anti-war, and you’re pro-Trump…you’re not really anti-war. Since it’s Putin’s war. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 13, 2022

Bill, is Trump in the room with you, right now? Maybe hiding under your bed?

Kurt Schlichter perhaps said it best:

Shut up you idiot https://t.co/gaMcVCScH4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 13, 2022

Short.

Not sweet.

And eloquent AF.

Convenient to have such a short memory eh Bill… — hankhepler (@hankhepler) March 13, 2022

He just thinks the people who follow him have a short memory.

And to be frank, a lot of the dillweeds who still think he’s worth listening to DON’T have much of a brain, let alone a long memory.

Yeah, you don't get to tell us what to think. Your distortion of history and leaving out relevant facts doesn't make your position tenable. It makes you deceitful, if not evil. — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) March 13, 2022

Why not both?

Bill Kristol's entire life now 👇 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mq4aebHTrz — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) March 13, 2022

Every time Bill says Trump, Drink! pic.twitter.com/X009wVhQDW — Smoke yer Pipe if ya got it! (@Jlisa42067) March 13, 2022

We’d all be suffering from alcohol poisoning.

Trump has called it an atrocity. Trump was the one who told Germany to stop buying Russian oil. Trump was the one who had sanctions on the Russian pipeline, Biden took them off. You guys just ignore every fact. — Dr. Nickarama (@nickaramaOG) March 13, 2022

Because TRUUUUUUMP.

Trump didn’t try to extort Ukraine. Trump actually sent javelins to Ukraine as early as April 2018, when Obama/Biden refused to send lethal aid. And, under Trump, Russia did not invade. https://t.co/03Wh5zBcna — Deep Goat (@deepgoatdc) March 13, 2022

There's literally video of Biden extorting Ukraine by telling them to fire a prosecutor or he'll withhold a billion dollars. — Nuclear Herbs 🏊‍♂️🚴‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏅 (@NuclearHerbs) March 13, 2022

Right? Didn’t Biden threaten not to send Ukraine aid if the prosecutor after his son wasn’t fired?

Glimpse into a therapy session. Good luck. — geopiston (@gcpiston) March 13, 2022

At any time, you can fly over there and go help the Ukrainians. No one is stopping you. — Will Harter (@willisfx88) March 13, 2022

In fact, we imagine people would be happy to contribute to a GoFundMe and help Bill on his way.

***

