Biden really thinks it could get sadder? Has he been paying ANY attention?!

Maybe someone should take him out of his basement and show him what Americans are paying at the pump, and in the grocery store. Or fly him down to the southern border that is leaking like a sieve.

What is he afraid will happen if Republicans take over? We’ll stop hearing about how racist and hateful we all are?

What a toad.

President Biden issued a warning to his party about the possibility of Republicans taking control of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections during remarks to Democratic National Committee members on Thursday evening. He encouraged Democrats to use the same work ethic, enthusiasm and energy they had in the 2020 election as they seek to keep control of the House and Senate, and to add seats. “If we don’t do that, don’t do that, it’s going to be a sad, sad two years. Think about Republicans if they controlled the Congress these last two years,” the president said to members at their winter meeting in Washington, D.C.

Right? If Republicans controlled Congress we’d have cheaper gas and cheaper groceries.

The horror.

What does Biden think the last 13 months have been? Horrifying comes to mind. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) March 13, 2022

Lmao- cheers with erupt when you’re out of office @JoeBiden ~ — Ali (@asdindiana) March 13, 2022

Like it’s not his fault when they lose — GlennAC (@GlennAC14) March 13, 2022

Can't get any sadder than right now one might say. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) March 13, 2022

It’s far more than sad when “sad two years” sounds like a major improvement over the year we just had. Bring on the sad years because these disgusting and tragic years suck far worse. — Arthur “Recurring Fountain of Revenue” Dent (@_A_Dent) March 13, 2022

If? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) March 13, 2022

From your tweet to God’s ear.

