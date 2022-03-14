Maybe this sounded better in Nancy Pelosiâ€™s Botox-filled head? Democrats are trying so hard to pretend their crap president and their crappier policies arenâ€™t destroying the country, going so far as to try and claim they are actually reducing the national debt by SPENDING MORE.

Note, as you watch Nancy try and explain how theyâ€™re not responsible for the 7.9% inflation, pay attention to how much she flaps her hands. The more flapping, the more lying.

Donâ€™t take our word for it:

Sheâ€™s doing so much hand-flapping she could actually take flight at any moment.

And câ€™mon, claiming Biden is breaking records in job creation?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

People going back to work does not equal jobs created.

Trending

Oh, and the bit about Putin? The hand-flapping got even more frantic so sheâ€™s really really REALLY lying there. Like Kamala Harrisâ€™ cackle is a tell, the hand-flapping is a tell for Nancy.

Right? That should work for all of us.

Of course she knows itâ€™s a lie.

She just doesnâ€™t care.

Imagine the possibilities.

Something like that.

***

Related:

Gosh, wonder why MSM is leaving THESE POSTS out when reporting on man who allegedly stabbed 2 MOMA employees

â€˜Disingenuous TOOLS!â€™ ABCâ€™s â€˜breaking pollâ€™ claiming majority of Americans oppose so-called Donâ€™t Say Gay bill has 1 BIG problem

â€˜Yaâ€™ know, American STUFFâ€™: #PresidentSilverAlertâ€™s attempt at OWNING the Right by challenging them to name 1 thing they stand for BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDemocratsGovernment SpendinginflationNancy PelosiPutin

Recommended Twitchy Video