Maybe this sounded better in Nancy Pelosiâ€™s Botox-filled head? Democrats are trying so hard to pretend their crap president and their crappier policies arenâ€™t destroying the country, going so far as to try and claim they are actually reducing the national debt by SPENDING MORE.

Note, as you watch Nancy try and explain how theyâ€™re not responsible for the 7.9% inflation, pay attention to how much she flaps her hands. The more flapping, the more lying.

Donâ€™t take our word for it:

PELOSI: "When we're having this discussion, it's important to dispel some of those who say, well it's the government spending. No, it isn't. The government spending is doing the exact reverse, reducing the national debt. It is not inflationary." pic.twitter.com/petrpksVgO â€” Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 13, 2022

Sheâ€™s doing so much hand-flapping she could actually take flight at any moment.

And câ€™mon, claiming Biden is breaking records in job creation?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

People going back to work does not equal jobs created.

Oh, and the bit about Putin? The hand-flapping got even more frantic so sheâ€™s really really REALLY lying there. Like Kamala Harrisâ€™ cackle is a tell, the hand-flapping is a tell for Nancy.

Just called my credit card company and informed them that I intend to spend more money to reduce my debt. https://t.co/MbYKtK9RaP â€” The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) March 13, 2022

Right? That should work for all of us.

BS Nancy and you know that's a damn lie â€” Patricia Collins ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡² (@cpat3188) March 13, 2022

Of course she knows itâ€™s a lie.

She just doesnâ€™t care.

Every damned time taxes are cut, federal coffers increase. Itâ€™s so weird what unleashing private enterprise does, isnâ€™t it? Imagine what would happen if actual federal spending was also decreased? â€” Frosted Mini ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸Firecracker (@mini_frosted) March 13, 2022

Imagine the possibilities.

The facts disagree with Pelosi's feelings pic.twitter.com/oiwfjBaURO â€” Smore99 â€“ 18 U.S.C. 115 ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ ðŸ¦… (@SMoran99) March 13, 2022

"The American Rescue Plan"â€¦this is like swimming towards the boat that just torpedoed your sinking ship and asking them for help. â€” Paddy'OFurniture (@Geddy5) March 13, 2022

Something like that.

***

