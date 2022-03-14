Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took time away from her busy day being amazed by garbage disposals and claiming Republicans make fun of her because they want to date her to write a thread about subsidies, evil oil, capitalism, and other stuff she wants us to think she understands.

And maybe on planet AOC this all lines up.

But in reality?

Eh.

Many folks run around claiming to be “free-market” capitalists, but what they actually are is captured market capitalists, using subsidies + restrictive policy to hold us hostage to fossil fuels, for-profit healthcare/housing, etc that many wouldn’t choose if they had the choice — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2022

HOLDING US HOSTAGE TO FOSSIL FUELS.

Right.

AOC hates subsidies unless those subsidies are for green energy.

If you think gas is expensive now, imagine if we actually had to pay the true price w/o the insane gov subsidies and favoring granted to them. If fossil fuel companies didn’t have such tipped scales for them it’s very likely we’d be much further along w/ cheaper alternatives — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2022

Cheaper alternatives? Has she seen the price of a Tesla? Oh, of course she has, she has one.

If public, socially owned, or cooperative housing was widely available, many would choose that over being held hostage by a private equity co charging 60% of your $ for a small apt. Or you’d choose to buy a home if it wasn’t being gobbled up by those same co’s capturing the mkt — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2022

So people buying homes and/or landlords are evil and ‘gobbling’ properties up.

Alrighty then.

Your medicine would be much, much cheaper if the billions in PUBLICLY funded research and development of treatments were treated like public investments requiring a return rather than multi-billion giveaways to big pharma once a cure is developed. And so on and so forth. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2022

Our medicine WAS getting cheaper under Trump.

Biden stopped all of that. *shrug*

You’ll also learn a lot about who has access to public options and who doesn’t. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 14, 2022

Yeah!

Wait, what?

Cronyism and corporatism are not capitalism, try again. https://t.co/5rotfVumZn — Danielle Butcher (@DaniSButcher) March 14, 2022

Missed it by THAT much.

Now do government and taxes. — Fidel Frudeau (@BliffHenderson) March 14, 2022

She likes those things.

Big time.

Agreed we need to stop subsidizing industry, including “green” energy. — Liberty Dawg (@DawgTowne) March 14, 2022

Yup, agreed.

Alright ma'am, now talk about clean energy subsidies. https://t.co/Rtfzm8dlaJ — Joe Consorti (@JoeConsorti) March 14, 2022

When the edibles hit hard. https://t.co/XUtCbeFLg8 — Richard Wilkinson (@wilkinsoncape) March 14, 2022

This communist is so braindead https://t.co/Ltv1mMEyyn — rothbard dank meme (@RothbardsI) March 14, 2022

Subsidies you say? Kinda like all the green subsidies you support? You damn phony clown! — #FJB (@PhillyToMaine) March 14, 2022

"to hold us hostage to fossil fuels" You know what makes us need fossil fuels until "green" technologies are affordable, reliable & plentiful? Reality. Who's denying this reality, to make us dependent on terror-sponsoring petro-states until then? You & other anti-US fanatics. pic.twitter.com/miM188CRTs — Jon Sutz (@JonSutz) March 14, 2022

That. ^

***

Related:

Can’t be REAL! (but it is) AU Dept. of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s WOMEN’S Network TORCHED for new logo that looks like … well … yeah

‘These kids shouldn’t be thinking about sex, at all’: Even Bill Maher gets it, mocks Liberals for ‘Don’t Say Gay’ rhetoric around FL bill

Enjoy retirement, LOSER: Colin Kaepernick begging organization he compared to slavery for a job does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video