Gotta tell you guys, the first thing that comes to our minds when we think of a logo for a women’s network is not … well, it’s not this.
WTF?
Australians have slammed a new logo for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet's Women's Network, describing it as "degrading" and "tone deaf". https://t.co/ZaZjZNAeTE
— SBS News (@SBSNews) March 14, 2022
From SBS News:
Australians have slammed a new logo for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Women’s Network, describing it as “degrading” and “tone deaf”.
Yumi Lee at the Older Women’s Network described the logo as “ludicrous” and “insulting”.”They have designed and used a logo for the Women’s Network which, when you look at it, is so insulting to us. It just totally illustrates how out of touch they are,” she told SBS News.
“It is demeaning, it is degrading, and it is a massive slap in the face.”
Not to mention it looks like a giant schlong.
Just sayin’.
I thought this was satire, but it is either thoughtless or an insult. Public money was spent getting a graphic artist, choosing the designing, selecting colours, approving, printing and publishing this logo for the Prime Minister's and Cabinet's Women's Network.
Poor messaging. pic.twitter.com/jDYKNdMCkg
— National Older Women's Network Australia (@OlderWomenNetAu) March 13, 2022
Public monies were spent on this.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
i am a graphic designer and this is the worst logo i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ivFtkL49sU
— good small horce (@george_llevi) March 14, 2022
It’s pretty awful.
can someone do a FOI to find out how much they paid for this logo please i will die if i don’t find out
— good small horce (@george_llevi) March 14, 2022
We’re going to out on a limb and say they spent way too damn much on it.
Just a guess.
***
