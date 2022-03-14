Gotta tell you guys, the first thing that comes to our minds when we think of a logo for a women’s network is not … well, it’s not this.

WTF?

From SBS News:

Australians have slammed a new logo for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Women’s Network, describing it as “degrading” and “tone deaf”.

Yumi Lee at the Older Women’s Network described the logo as “ludicrous” and “insulting”.”They have designed and used a logo for the Women’s Network which, when you look at it, is so insulting to us. It just totally illustrates how out of touch they are,” she told SBS News.

“It is demeaning, it is degrading, and it is a massive slap in the face.”

Not to mention it looks like a giant schlong.

Just sayin’.

Public monies were spent on this.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s pretty awful.

We’re going to out on a limb and say they spent way too damn much on it.

Just a guess.

***

