Australians have slammed a new logo for the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet’s Women’s Network, describing it as “degrading” and “tone deaf”.

Yumi Lee at the Older Women’s Network described the logo as “ludicrous” and “insulting”.”They have designed and used a logo for the Women’s Network which, when you look at it, is so insulting to us. It just totally illustrates how out of touch they are,” she told SBS News.

“It is demeaning, it is degrading, and it is a massive slap in the face.”