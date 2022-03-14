So the Planned Parenthood Action Committee thought it was cute to build an ice cream truck and make it an abortion truck â€¦ because you know, using sweet, childhood imagery to push the slaughter of thousands and thousands of unborn babies makes total sense.

Maybe if youâ€™re a complete sociopath.

Case in point:

This is just creepy and awful on so many levels. But then again, think about the people who came up with it and it makes perfect sense. And you know, if youâ€™re a pro-abort you should probably avoid using any sort of slogan that includes the word â€˜scream.â€™

Not a great look for people who champion abortion.

Trending

Yup, just when you think pro-aborts canâ€™t sink any lower you see something like this and realize there is no â€˜bottomâ€™ for a group who works to protect abortion up to and even after birth (if for some reason the baby survives the abortion procedure).

Gosh, that sounds mean for a Twitchy article.

Maybe because abortion advocates deserve it.

Right?

Ok, so maybe it does make sense.

Heh.

Pure evil.

That reads.

***

Related:

â€˜These kids shouldnâ€™t be thinking about sex, at allâ€™: Even Bill Maher gets it, mocks Liberals for â€˜Donâ€™t Say Gayâ€™ rhetoric around FL bill

Enjoy retirement, LOSER: Colin Kaepernick begging organization he compared to slavery for a job does NOT go well

Go HOME Nan, youâ€™re drunk! Nancy Pelosi explains how gov. has to spend MORE to reduce the national debt and OMG-LOL (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @PPactabortionice cream truckSexually Themed

Recommended Twitchy Video