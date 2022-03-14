So the Planned Parenthood Action Committee thought it was cute to build an ice cream truck and make it an abortion truck â€¦ because you know, using sweet, childhood imagery to push the slaughter of thousands and thousands of unborn babies makes total sense.

Maybe if youâ€™re a complete sociopath.

Case in point:

Ice cream, you scream, we all scream for abortion rights! Catch us around SXSW and stop by to grab some free Bans Off swag, condoms, and education on the cold hearted policies of the Texas legislature. #BansOffOurBodies #SXSW pic.twitter.com/vGvF8WWg6r â€” Alexis McGill Johnson (@alexismcgill) March 12, 2022

This is just creepy and awful on so many levels. But then again, think about the people who came up with it and it makes perfect sense. And you know, if youâ€™re a pro-abort you should probably avoid using any sort of slogan that includes the word â€˜scream.â€™

Not a great look for people who champion abortion.

So what is the target audience for this? Unbelievable. Appropriating an ice cream truck for your abortion/sexually-themed political messaging? https://t.co/NpyMLc9Irf pic.twitter.com/7gyYEk1k9Z â€” Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) March 12, 2022

Yup, just when you think pro-aborts canâ€™t sink any lower you see something like this and realize there is no â€˜bottomâ€™ for a group who works to protect abortion up to and even after birth (if for some reason the baby survives the abortion procedure).

Gosh, that sounds mean for a Twitchy article.

Maybe because abortion advocates deserve it.

I meanâ€¦ it's not like we already have a bad vibe about ice cream trucks. https://t.co/MO7oKZ4adb â€” DeanLogic â™Ž (@DeanLogic) March 14, 2022

Right?

Ok, so maybe it does make sense.

Heh.

Ew. https://t.co/dhSWKSNJuY â€” Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) March 14, 2022

This is what one of the leaders of Planned Parenthood tweeted out. Talk about being open with their depravity, now they're using ice cream trucks to push abortion. #endabortion #abortioniswrong #abortionismurder https://t.co/4diOtkHhKd â€” Charles E. Bright (@CharlesEBright) March 13, 2022

Unreal. Selling the killing of unborn children with the frivolity of an ice cream truck. Pure evil. https://t.co/RLt8TbP8yg â€” Caroline Smith (@CarolineMRSmith) March 12, 2022

Pure evil.

That reads.

