Rick Wilson’s only relevance is getting dragged for being a giant a-hole on social media. We got used to seeing him whine and eventually step on his own … foot when Trump was in office (it was sort of his schtick really), but since the ‘bad orange man’ left office, Rick and his fellow toadies at The Lincoln Project have lost relevance. Oh sure, they tried attacking other Republicans (and one of them is now a Communications Director for Nikki Fried, yeah, we laughed too), but in the end people are seeing them for what they really are.

Irrelevant, over-hyped, blue-check trolls.

Rick picking on people who live at home, after a pandemic and during the highest inflation in 40 years?

Has Rick met Rick?

Glenn Greenwald let him have it:

Glenn continued, and tagged Rick because he’s not a coward.

Unlike Rick, who didn’t bother to tag Michael when he was trashing him.

Oh, that’s right. Rick never made his movie … what happened to that $65k?

Hrm.

‘Maybe this is why people hate US elites.’

Nailed it, Glenn.

We see what Paul did here.

Just one skeeze hanging out with another skeeze.

