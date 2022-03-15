Rick Wilson’s only relevance is getting dragged for being a giant a-hole on social media. We got used to seeing him whine and eventually step on his own … foot when Trump was in office (it was sort of his schtick really), but since the ‘bad orange man’ left office, Rick and his fellow toadies at The Lincoln Project have lost relevance. Oh sure, they tried attacking other Republicans (and one of them is now a Communications Director for Nikki Fried, yeah, we laughed too), but in the end people are seeing them for what they really are.

Irrelevant, over-hyped, blue-check trolls.

Rick picking on people who live at home, after a pandemic and during the highest inflation in 40 years?

Has Rick met Rick?

Glenn Greenwald let him have it:

The % of Americans 30 and younger who live with their parents is at the highest since the Great Depression: due to severe wealth inequality, industry losses, lower wages, and the pandemic. It so happens that @mtracey doesn't, but mocking those who do takes a sickness of soul. pic.twitter.com/6RjevcJm5A — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2022

Glenn continued, and tagged Rick because he’s not a coward.

Unlike Rick, who didn’t bother to tag Michael when he was trashing him.

Speaking of @TheRickWilson's sick soul: beyond all the other sleazy, scumbag, rotted DC schemes for which he's notorious, remember he raised $65k from gullible liberals on GoFundMe for an anti-Trump film he never made. Fraud enables one to leave home:https://t.co/dVlAd7rVqg — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2022

Oh, that’s right. Rick never made his movie … what happened to that $65k?

Hrm.

PEW: A majority of young adults in the U.S. live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression Note it was going up way before the COVID pandemic: the rotted fruits of the neoliberal order. Maybe this is why people hate US elites?https://t.co/pniGX3Cfsu — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 14, 2022

‘Maybe this is why people hate US elites.’

Nailed it, Glenn.

I don’t like Michael very much but Rick is an awful bum for using this as a line of attack against him. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 14, 2022

Rick Wilson is such a richard cranium — Paul Jeffrey (@pauljsen) March 14, 2022

We see what Paul did here.

Just one skeeze hanging out with another skeeze.

***

