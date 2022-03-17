As Twitchy readers know, the American Federation Teachers Union stands with Ukraine, even though they don’t know which way is up with the Ukrainian flag.

These people teach our children.

Yeah.

Welp, Randi Weingarten was bright enough to pull it down (or she knew people would be relentless about her not being bright enough to know better when she posted it) …

.. but AFT VP Evelyn DeJesus tried to double down on the picture, claiming it’s a poster and it’s inappropriate to write on a flag.

Or something.

No really, she did try that. See for yourself.

So they’re not stupid or ignorant, and anyone telling them the flag IN THEIR POSTER is upside down is being disrespectful.

Alrighty then.

Randi must’ve missed the memo.

But Evelyn still has it up.

And they wonder why people point and laugh at them.

free advertising for school choice — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) March 17, 2022

The flag is still wrong, Evelyn. Your ignorance is hilarious. I love that you did no research and have no shame.

It's disgusting and pathetic,but hilarious. Thank you. — Exhausted 🍷 Merchant (@RaySchneid) March 17, 2022

The product of a government school education. — Danny Hudson (@FinEssentials) March 17, 2022

Lulz 🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Lee Whiten (@lee_whiten) March 17, 2022

We love love love the mockery with upside-down emojis.

¡ᴉuᴉɐɹʞ∩ ɐʌɐlS pic.twitter.com/GPUvx9Pn26 — PariahDog🌺↙️↙️↙️ wants to end Qualifed Immunity (@Pdog119) March 17, 2022

Typical of our public schools. Upside down as this flag is!! — Linda Leslie (@LindaLe83525565) March 17, 2022

Whoops, didn’t you get the update? Delete delete delete — Liberty Bro (@bro_liberty) March 17, 2022

Or she didn’t care about the update.

What’s even sadder (funnier) is that this was ‘created’ for multiple labor unions … as if we needed another reminder public unions protect the worst of the worst.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Wow.

***

