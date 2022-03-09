13 dead U.S. service members in Afghanistan? Meh. Sh*t happens. You live, you learn, you move on.

Gas prices hitting astronomical levels? Hey, man. It’s not really happening, but if it is happening, it’s all for the best. Clean energy, baby!

Inflation? What can you do, really?

Psaki on coming inflation number tomorrow: "We expect a high one" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 9, 2022

REPORTER: "I want to know what specifically the administration has done, they've been working on that has worked to bring down inflation." PSAKI: "We don't have the data…we expect to see a high headline in inflation in tomorrow's February inflation data." pic.twitter.com/GlrQNDdUNe — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2022

PSAKI: "We've seen inflationary numbers go down month-to-month." pic.twitter.com/cOrvr8aTF6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 9, 2022

But if you wanna try passing a law that prohibits teachers from talking to five- to eight-year-old kids about sexuality and gender identity, you will most definitely be hearing from Jen Psaki about it:

Psaki on the motivations behind "Parental Rights in Education" legislation in Florida: "Is it meanness? Is it wanting to make kids have more difficult times in school, in their communities?" She calls the Florida legislation "horrific." pic.twitter.com/XQ3nVyh5oY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2022

So the bill is horrific! It’s a form of bullying! It’s discriminatory! It’s not good or healthy for children like, say, sex-ed summer camp or “Sexy Summer Camp,” apparently neither of which are disturbing or problematic to the Biden administration.

War in Ukraine… $4 gas.. open borders… crime tripling in our cities.. and this is what they're talking about??? — American Dude (@Keith766) March 9, 2022

Gotta love those priorities.

She hasn't read the bill…its pretty clear. https://t.co/quOws5TRDu — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 9, 2022

Lot of that going around lately.

Anyway, in addition to clearly not reading the actual text of the bill, it’s also worth noting that Jen Psaki clearly wasn’t familiar with her boss Joe Biden’s own past takes on sexuality education for children, which, despite being inconvenient, seem quite apropos.

Is this like a Barack Obama thing and Joe Biden has “evolved”? We actually sincerely hope not, because it’s not evolution to come around to exposing young children to frank discussions of sexuality and gender identity, particularly when parents are not consulted at all.

No, Jen Psaki, what's horrific is a child being informed about something at an age where the PARENT feels it isn't right. Democrats truly believe children belong to the state. It's sickening. https://t.co/qZslKQ0tIQ — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) March 9, 2022

We’re pretty sickened right now, if Jen wants to know the truth.

***

Jen Psaki says President Biden stands with LGBTQI+ students against Florida’s ‘hateful legislation’

