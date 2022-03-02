This morning, CNN’s Jake Tapper registered his disgust for GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert for drawing attention during Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan.

As people were forced to point out, Boebert had not, in fact, heckled Joe Biden “while he was talking about U.S. soldiers Killed in Action,” because Joe Biden didn’t actually mention those soldiers at all.

Quite a slap in the face to the families and loved ones of the service members who lost their lives.

Joe Biden’s oversight certainly strikes us as purely politically driven.

But if you ask Jen Psaki why Biden left that out of his speech, she’ll tell you it was for an entirely different — and totally understandable and inoffensive — reason:

So that’s what she’s going with, then.

According to Jen Psaki, Joe Biden couldn’t scrounge up even three seconds to say one word about the troops who were killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal, on his watch. That’s ridiculous on its face, and incredibly offensive on a deeper level.

Boebert’s certainly no saint, but if not for her, the 13 troops wouldn’t have been mentioned last night at all.

Priorities, you know.

