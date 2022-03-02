This morning, CNN’s Jake Tapper registered his disgust for GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert for drawing attention during Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address to the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in Afghanistan.

In a different era, a congresswoman shouting and heckling the president at the SOTU while he was talking about US soldiers Killed In Action — and was about to invoke his own dead son — would be widely condemned across the political spectrum. Starting with her caucus leader. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 2, 2022

As people were forced to point out, Boebert had not, in fact, heckled Joe Biden “while he was talking about U.S. soldiers Killed in Action,” because Joe Biden didn’t actually mention those soldiers at all.

False. Biden was not talking about soldiers killed in action— he was talking about ones exposed to burn pits who may have later died from cancer & connected his son’s death to it. KIA is specific. Biden didn’t mention any KIA soldiers despite the deadly Kabul attack on his watch. https://t.co/ttkGjh9u9a pic.twitter.com/vtV4G3FOx4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 2, 2022

Quite a slap in the face to the families and loved ones of the service members who lost their lives.

In 2017, Donald Trump pointedly recognized the death of Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens on his watch and honored his widow Carryn Owens during his speech to Congress. Biden didn’t even mention the 13 American soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on his watch pic.twitter.com/L7WKI5R3uS — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 2, 2022

Biden's failure to honor those 13 dead, and their families, is a stain on his reputation. He didn't do it for a simple reason: it was political damaging to him. But a Commander in Chief should rise above. https://t.co/nXzj6gEyD2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 2, 2022

Joe Biden’s oversight certainly strikes us as purely politically driven.

But if you ask Jen Psaki why Biden left that out of his speech, she’ll tell you it was for an entirely different — and totally understandable and inoffensive — reason:

Psaki says Biden didn't “have the time” last night to mention our 13 servicemembers killed in Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/7Xtu7Ho5xW — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) March 2, 2022

So that’s what she’s going with, then.

According to Jen Psaki, Joe Biden couldn’t scrounge up even three seconds to say one word about the troops who were killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal, on his watch. That’s ridiculous on its face, and incredibly offensive on a deeper level.

The only person who said anything about Afghanistan last night was Boebert. https://t.co/UjKKal2Rge — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 2, 2022

Boebert’s certainly no saint, but if not for her, the 13 troops wouldn’t have been mentioned last night at all.

but he had time for this…https://t.co/uJcEah2i1p — SaveTheUSA (@milehigh007) March 2, 2022

Had a hard stop at 1 hour and 2 minutes… But he stuck around the chamber for another 30 minutes to shake hands. — NYConservatarian (@NYConservtarian) March 2, 2022

Priorities, you know.

This was the saddest part from last night. You could tell Biden was pushing hard to get this in but then the clock hit triple zeros and the buzzer sounded. Just bad luck. https://t.co/ORT6AFA9x2 — John 'pro-norms' Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) March 2, 2022

Vile. It’s a *written speech.* It can be as long or as short as they want. No time to “touch on” 13 murdered servicemembers but more than enough to praise himself, over and over again. https://t.co/lDsXjZmrFH — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) March 2, 2022

This almost worse then the omission. You don’t have “time” for sacrifices you demanded? What a cold, calculating b*tch and 👩‍💼. https://t.co/6apOvKZNC7 — Adora Lainey (@AdoraLainey) March 2, 2022

