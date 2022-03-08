Yesterday, we told you about Sex Ed. Summer Camp, a fun offering for third- through fifth-graders in Indianapolis.

An entire summer camp devoted to Sex Education for 10-12 year olds. Indianapolis is having an absolutely normal one. pic.twitter.com/47qAOvPbdh — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 7, 2022

If you’re like us, you probably found yourself wondering what sort of sickos would ever go in for something like this but breathing a sigh of relief because surely something like this is just a one-off, an aberration … right?

Wellllllllllllll about that. It seems that maybe it’s not just a one-off:

These women are running a "Sexy Summer Camp" for children in rural Kentucky, with lessons on "sex liberation," "gender exploration," "BDSM," "being a sex worker," "self-managed abortions," and "sexual activity while using licit and illicit drugs." pic.twitter.com/GRXXFLtkT2 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 8, 2022

Let’s take a look at these women’s bona fides. There’s Tanya Turner, “a femme, fat, queer, magical pleasure worker, educator, & artist.” And a witch, to boot:

The founder of Sexy Summer Camp, Tanya Turner, identifies as a witch. She says she was raised by "a host of witchy women" in a "coven-like mountain matriarchy." She uses tarot cards, crystals, and sex toys as part of her practice and encourages people to "join her coven." pic.twitter.com/jxwndgla7h — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 8, 2022

Gotta love that! And Caitlin Cummings has experience volunteering at a child abuse advocacy center, which is pretty convenient seeing as she would appear to be an advocate of child abuse herself. And how about Larah Helayne? She enjoys doing sex ed workshops with Appalachian youth. And, last but not least, we have Kirstyn Ooten, “a young, fat, differently-abled, queer community organizer and college student” who loves working with kids.

On their own, they’re stunning and brave womyxn. But united? They’re a fierce force of child sexuality power.

And they’ve got big plans for the youth of Appalachia:

Here's the agenda for the camp. I'll be doing a more extensive report in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/UtbxvvbY8i — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 8, 2022

More extensive, you say? We already feel like we’ve gotten way too much information. Can’t imagine what other details still need to be added in order to present the complete picture.

The leader of Sexy Summer Camp recommends that children begin to masturbate as toddlers. "Masturbation is really healthy and I recommend it to people of all ages. All ages. As soon as my nephews could talk, they were doing that."pic.twitter.com/ocJ9SwgdiD — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 8, 2022

You know what’s even healthier? Keeping your kids the hell away from people like Tanya Turner, Caitlin Cummings, Larah Helayne, and Kirstyn Ooten. Waaaay the hell away.

We’re at a loss for an acceptable explanation for what we have just witnessed.

She should not be let within a mile of any child https://t.co/bVdrYTwXpU — Aidan Harrell 🚛 (@harrell_aidan) March 8, 2022

How does she know that about her nephews?! How is this even remotely okay? I’m disgusted. She shouldn’t be anywhere near children, including her nephews. https://t.co/F0FbiwwMyl — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) March 8, 2022

This dangerous woman has no business being around children. https://t.co/Iv0zYRA5VU — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) March 8, 2022

Parents who would entrust their children with someone like that are arguably even worse than Tanya et al.

WTH is wrong with the parents who would send their kids to this "camp"???? https://t.co/vPJDWjtFa8 — George Wept (@GeorgeWept) March 8, 2022

Anyone who thinks this is healthy has no business being anywhere near your kids or anyone else’s:

As part of the Sexy Summer Camp's "self-pleasure workshop," instructors promise to give a "hands on" lesson simulating masturbation on students' hands. pic.twitter.com/wYEFU8GMur — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 8, 2022

This seems like the sort of thing that would get flagged by law enforcement and land these people on a list somewhere. Several lists, actually. So why is this the first we’re hearing about it? And how many more similar operations are out there that we still don’t know about?

It’s wise to withhold the use of the word evil for truly despicable acts, otherwise it’s meaning is diluted. I will not withhold from its use in this case. This is evil and these people should be shunned out of polite society https://t.co/GH7s5wyMzk — John III Sobieski (@JohnSobieskiIII) March 8, 2022

