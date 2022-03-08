Yesterday, we told you about Sex Ed. Summer Camp, a fun offering for third- through fifth-graders in Indianapolis.

If you’re like us, you probably found yourself wondering what sort of sickos would ever go in for something like this but breathing a sigh of relief because surely something like this is just a one-off, an aberration … right?

Wellllllllllllll about that. It seems that maybe it’s not just a one-off:

Let’s take a look at these women’s bona fides. There’s Tanya Turner, “a femme, fat, queer, magical pleasure worker, educator, & artist.” And a witch, to boot:

Gotta love that! And Caitlin Cummings has experience volunteering at a child abuse advocacy center, which is pretty convenient seeing as she would appear to be an advocate of child abuse herself. And how about Larah Helayne? She enjoys doing sex ed workshops with Appalachian youth. And, last but not least, we have Kirstyn Ooten, “a young, fat, differently-abled, queer community organizer and college student” who loves working with kids.

On their own, they’re stunning and brave womyxn. But united? They’re a fierce force of child sexuality power.

And they’ve got big plans for the youth of Appalachia:

More extensive, you say? We already feel like we’ve gotten way too much information. Can’t imagine what other details still need to be added in order to present the complete picture.

You know what’s even healthier? Keeping your kids the hell away from people like Tanya Turner, Caitlin Cummings, Larah Helayne, and Kirstyn Ooten. Waaaay the hell away.

We’re at a loss for an acceptable explanation for what we have just witnessed.

Parents who would entrust their children with someone like that are arguably even worse than Tanya et al.

Anyone who thinks this is healthy has no business being anywhere near your kids or anyone else’s:

This seems like the sort of thing that would get flagged by law enforcement and land these people on a list somewhere. Several lists, actually. So why is this the first we’re hearing about it? And how many more similar operations are out there that we still don’t know about?

