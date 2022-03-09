Earlier this week, Florida’s very own David Hogg, the pride of Harvard himself, tweeted out a message of solidarity with Florida students who “are walking out in protest of Desantis’s don’t say gay bill Tweet out your support with #LetFreeFloridaSayGay” (punctuation can be your friend, David, if you let it):

Students across Florida are walking out in protest of Desantis’s don’t say gay bill

Tweet out your support with #LetFreeFloridaSayGay pic.twitter.com/C2a55Zmxal — David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 7, 2022

Well, for what it’s worth, Patton Oswalt was totally thrilled and fist-pumpy and everything:

Yeah! GOOD!

From what I have read (USA Today),the bill has 2 main points: 1.bans teachers from "instruction" about sex orientation and gender id in kindergarten-3rd grade 2.bans schools from w/holding info from parents about a student’s “mental, emotional or physical health. Both apropos — COL Kurtz (@COLKurtzzz) March 8, 2022

From what you have read? Well, pal, there’s your problem right there. Because it would seem that Patton hasn’t actually read any of it. Unless, of course, you count David Hogg’s tweets as reading.

Start asking these people to “do the work” before we listen to their opinion. I’m guessing 9.9 times out of 10 they haven’t even read the thing they are protesting & can’t articulate what it is they oppose. https://t.co/0m3Uglj7XU — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 8, 2022

That seems like a pretty reasonable guess, but Keri Smith is apparently a patient gal, so she gave Patton a chance to defend his position. And he did just that.

We kid, of course:

Annnnd tweets are protected. Go figure. Meanwhile, did you see the "Sexy Summer Camp" thing that's run by a group of women straight out of the SJW cult? — LissaKay.locals.com | Can't stop the signal, Mal (@LissaKay) March 9, 2022

Wow. That’s because he blocked me. For asking him what part of the bill he opposes. pic.twitter.com/cGQmCWMvKy — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 9, 2022

We understand blocking someone who harasses you. Who publicly berates you or threatens you.

But someone who politely asks you a perfectly reasonable question should not be on your block list. At least not if you’re confident that you know more than they do.

I’ve read the bill. Have you? Serious question. If you’ve read it, what specific language in it do you oppose? Can you point to it? Thank you for being educated about the things you hold opinions on. — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 8, 2022

That Patton Oswalt blocked that tweet suggests that he is not, in fact, educated about the things he holds opinions on. At least when it comes to this particular thing.

Hahahahaha He’s not going to answer you. Even IF he actually goes and reads the bill, there’ll be no response. They truly can’t stand being wrong. — Suckerpunchdevilma (@Suckerpunchdev1) March 8, 2022

There’s no shame in admitting you were wrong. Particularly if being wrong means that things aren’t as bad as you initially thought. Come on, Patton. Just admit it!

Hey @pattonoswalt, can you tell me which part of the FL bill you oppose? Patton: pic.twitter.com/ZVDEybc8we — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 9, 2022

The part with Dave Chapelle — ChaosCupcake (@johnjac73106374) March 9, 2022

Oh, snap.

😆 — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 9, 2022

I remember when Patton threw his longtime friend Dave Chappelle under the bus, to appease the woke mob. Sacrificing a very old friend to preserve your standing in a vicious echochamber should tell you you might be in a cult… — Keri Smith 🌱Deprogrammed (@RealKeriSmith) March 9, 2022

You might be in a cult, Patton. An illiterate one at that.

Recommended Twitchy Video