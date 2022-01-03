Liberal comedian Patton Oswalt rang in the New Year with his “real friend” Dave Chappelle:

Indeed, Oswalt couldn’t ask for much more. Except, perhaps, for the public’s forgiveness.

Actually, Oswalt didn’t ask for the public’s forgiveness; he begged for it.

No, seriously. He begged:

Or, Patton — and hear us out here — maybe it’s the rabid SJW Outrage Brigade who needs growth. What in the hell does Oswalt have to apologize for? It’s not like he was posing for a photo with David Duke. He had an arm around his friend. His “real friend,” in his own words.

But what sort of “real friend” — what sort of comedian — prostrates himself before a horde of angry busybodies who literally have nothing better to do than be angry busybodies?

Just posted a photo https://t.co/5H35fB69Jv — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 2, 2022

Please click and read, and THANK YOU. https://t.co/aUuOUUdGsM — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 2, 2022

And now he’s trending on Twitter:

As if this will gain him respect. He’s looking for respect from the wrong people and setting fire to whatever respect anyone who matters might’ve still had left for him. It’s pathetic.

Patton Oswalt took a selfie with Dave Chappelle on New Year's Eve and had to write an entire essay apologizing for it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/nZoijMCoSB — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoGesualdi) January 3, 2022

imagine being this much of a pussy where you have to apologize for taking a picture with friend. https://t.co/OXCRhOdaBg — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 3, 2022

Lmao this is the biggest joke he’s had in the last decade https://t.co/MXcW78pPWM — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 3, 2022

So he apologized for seeing his boy and took a picture with him? What did Dave Chapelle even do? https://t.co/lq36SEpRUD — ENKI (@cats4lunch92_) January 3, 2022

Nothing. Dave Chappelle didn’t do anything but make people laugh by being an equal-opportunity offender.

How absolutely condescending to Chapelle — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) January 3, 2022

No kidding. We would never presume to speak for Dave Chappelle, but if we were in his position, we’d be royally pissed off, to say the least.

Stand up for your real friend, Patton. The way he would’ve stood up for you.

Are you not allowed to be friends with somebody that you disagree with? https://t.co/Xf1xPECv9I — Big Stupid Moron (@sockspuppy2) January 3, 2022

Can’t stop, won’t stop. And even if he can stop, it’s probably too late for him. Oswalt’s made it abundantly clear that he can be made without much force to bend both knees to the Rage Mob.

lol the internet smells grade-a bitch in his blood. he’ll never be able to know peace 😂 https://t.co/Nr7ImV0ndb — Mark Serrano ⚡️ (@markserranopro) January 3, 2022

Give them an inch, Patton, and they’ll take a million miles.

1/ Once you're deemed to have problematic views, they will try to cut off all of your personal and professional ties by guiltbombing anyone who associates with you in any way. This is an extreme example since both men are famous, but it's a major problem in the progressive world. https://t.co/NxRQHB2ID2 — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 3, 2022

2/ I bet it's also a problem in many conservative circles — this is just the area I'm most familiar with. Also someday I wanna release a statement accompanied by a photograph of me writing that statement. Pro move. pic.twitter.com/GcVsxj7z5U — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) January 3, 2022

It’s definitely a huge problem with progressives. And they never seem to learn any lessons. They keep bending over, only encouraging the Woke Mob to push down even harder.

We live in a time of fear and self-abasement https://t.co/4saPD34g1q — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) January 3, 2022

What a stupid time to be alive.

We’ll give the last word to comedian Vito Gesualdi, who was expected to pay the price for contending that Dave Chappelle is funny. Gesualdi actually did pay the price when he was assaulted by “peaceful” protesters. And he still didn’t apologize for offending the Woke Mob’s delicate sensibilities.

🔥COMEDY COWARD!🔥 Comedian Patton Oswalt has bent the knee to a social media mob, begging for forgiveness after taking a selfie with the EVIL TRANSPHOBE Dave Chappelle! Get the full story here: ➡️https://t.co/IiFgcKRmrX⬅️ pic.twitter.com/nszWVViZYL — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoGesualdi) January 3, 2022

Hey @pattonoswalt if you do happen to see this tweet, do know I find you funny and just wish you'd stop begging for the acceptance of humorless dorks who pretend jokes are somehow killing thousands of them despite all statistical evidence to the contrary. — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoGesualdi) January 3, 2022

