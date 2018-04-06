Yesterday, Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced that he had fired conservative writer Kevin Williamson for “his views on the subject of the death penalty and abortion.” Views, which, as it happens, Williamson very publicly held when Goldberg had hired him.

But, despite what so many of Williamson’s detractors would have you believe, Williamson’s position on abortion is significantly more nuanced than “hang all the women who have had abortions.” This morning, Commentary’s Noah Rothman shared a video in which Williamson explained his position more thoroughly, and — shockingly — it’s not as awful as lefties have attempted to portray:

I'm not sure if anyone actually cares what Kevin Williamson thinks, but he talked about the "hanging" controversy at Hillsdale in 2015. It's about 2 minutes, and you won't be surprised to learn he's not the monster the left wants him to be. https://t.co/J8NacuSFbW — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 6, 2018

Well … how about that?

So Williamson does not believe in hanging millions of American women *who have already had abortions*, as many of his critics are asserting. Even if you think his actual position is still very bad (and I do), people should at least engage his actual views. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 6, 2018

Exactly.

Thank you for putting out this clip. It is thoughtful and well reasoned which is the antithesis of how he’s been treated. Shame on @TheAtlantic — Antonia Ferrier (@ahrferrier) April 6, 2018

The Left wanted a scalp — and Jeffrey Goldberg was only too happy to give it to them.

But I suspect no one actually thought Williamson wanted lynchings or retroactive application of punishments against women. It was never about that. It was about turf. Keeping the rival gang away from our territory. Nothing more profound than that. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 6, 2018

