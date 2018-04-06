Yesterday, Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg announced that he had fired conservative writer Kevin Williamson for “his views on the subject of the death penalty and abortion.” Views, which, as it happens, Williamson very publicly held when Goldberg had hired him.

But, despite what so many of Williamson’s detractors would have you believe, Williamson’s position on abortion is significantly more nuanced than “hang all the women who have had abortions.” This morning, Commentary’s Noah Rothman shared a video in which Williamson explained his position more thoroughly, and — shockingly — it’s not as awful as lefties have attempted to portray:

Well … how about that?

Exactly.

The Left wanted a scalp — and Jeffrey Goldberg was only too happy to give it to them.

***

