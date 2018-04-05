If liberal media outlets want to cheer Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg’s decision to fire Kevin Williamson over his controversial statements on abortion, they could at do so honestly. But Slate can’t even manage that:

Because who has time for context, right?

Trending

There’s your problem: You shouldn’t expect better from Slate.

***

Related:

‘THIS is why’! Kevin Williamson’s firing DESTROYS Brian Stelter’s take on conservative writers

NAILED IT: Guy Benson sums up Kevin Williamson’s firing in just THREE words

MUST READ: Ben Shapiro drops stone-cold TRUTH about Kevin Williamson’s firing — and the Left WON’T like it

So, when will the Atlantic fire THIS guy for his ‘dehumanizing, ‘callous’ & ‘violent” views?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: headlineKevin WilliamsonSlate