If liberal media outlets want to cheer Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg’s decision to fire Kevin Williamson over his controversial statements on abortion, they could at do so honestly. But Slate can’t even manage that:
The Atlantic ‘parts ways’ with Kevin Williamson over women-should-be-hanged comments https://t.co/fJNjx8h0XJ pic.twitter.com/NkePCRP5qQ
— Slate (@Slate) April 5, 2018
Because who has time for context, right?
Even if you agree with Williamson's firing, this headline is downright deceptive https://t.co/TmRYwPlZ4z
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 5, 2018
Poor headline
— Petrus Damianus (@StPeterDamian1) April 5, 2018
This is an awful headline
— Carla Mercedes-Benzbrown (@2theLeff) April 5, 2018
This headline is so dang misleading/deceptive, @Slate. I feel I should expect better from newspeople.
— Actually Satan. (@LeFauxLucifer) April 5, 2018
There’s your problem: You shouldn’t expect better from Slate.
Sick headline you hacks.
— No Filter Network (@NoFilterNet) April 5, 2018
This is an utterly dishonest headline, you should be ashamed.
— Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) April 5, 2018
***
Related:
‘THIS is why’! Kevin Williamson’s firing DESTROYS Brian Stelter’s take on conservative writers
NAILED IT: Guy Benson sums up Kevin Williamson’s firing in just THREE words
MUST READ: Ben Shapiro drops stone-cold TRUTH about Kevin Williamson’s firing — and the Left WON’T like it
So, when will the Atlantic fire THIS guy for his ‘dehumanizing, ‘callous’ & ‘violent” views?