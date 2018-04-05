If liberal media outlets want to cheer Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg’s decision to fire Kevin Williamson over his controversial statements on abortion, they could at do so honestly. But Slate can’t even manage that:

The Atlantic ‘parts ways’ with Kevin Williamson over women-should-be-hanged comments https://t.co/fJNjx8h0XJ pic.twitter.com/NkePCRP5qQ — Slate (@Slate) April 5, 2018

Because who has time for context, right?

Even if you agree with Williamson's firing, this headline is downright deceptive https://t.co/TmRYwPlZ4z — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 5, 2018

Poor headline — Petrus Damianus (@StPeterDamian1) April 5, 2018

This is an awful headline — Carla Mercedes-Benzbrown (@2theLeff) April 5, 2018

This headline is so dang misleading/deceptive, @Slate. I feel I should expect better from newspeople. — Actually Satan. (@LeFauxLucifer) April 5, 2018

There’s your problem: You shouldn’t expect better from Slate.

Sick headline you hacks. — No Filter Network (@NoFilterNet) April 5, 2018

This is an utterly dishonest headline, you should be ashamed. — Gary Collard (@LakerGMC) April 5, 2018

