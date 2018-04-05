As Twitchy told you, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg has given Kevin Williamson the boot. It’s bad enough that Goldberg bent his knees before the leftist mob. But in his statement on the matter, Goldberg made it crystal-clear that Williamson was fired for his conservative views.

Wow. This memo makes it clear that if Kevin had not really held his deep convictions on the criminal immorality of abortion, he'd still have a job. https://t.co/d9nfGsRGZr — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 5, 2018

“Kevin is gifted writer, which is what we value at a magazine publication but the social media mob of my friends with likeminded political beliefs just can’t tolerate his views so I’m firing him. Signed – Ben Rhodes.” pic.twitter.com/vVzubP5Ydv — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2018

This is about one thing and one thing only: Silencing conservative voices. And Guy Benson sums it up perfectly:

End of Discussion. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 5, 2018

Bingo. The Left isn’t interested in an actual marketplace of ideas. If your ideas don’t align with theirs, then God help you. They won’t rest until every last conservative is punished for thoughtcrime.