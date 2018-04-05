As Twitchy told you, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg has given Kevin Williamson the boot. It’s bad enough that Goldberg bent his knees before the leftist mob. But in his statement on the matter, Goldberg made it crystal-clear that Williamson was fired for his conservative views.

This is about one thing and one thing only: Silencing conservative voices. And Guy Benson sums it up perfectly:

Bingo. The Left isn’t interested in an actual marketplace of ideas. If your ideas don’t align with theirs, then God help you. They won’t rest until every last conservative is punished for thoughtcrime.

Tags: End of Discussionguy bensonKevin WilliamsonThe Atlantic