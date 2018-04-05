Ben Shapiro, who knows a thing or two about leftist mobs trying to silence conservative voices, weighed in on Kevin Williamson’s firing from the Atlantic with a fantastic thread:

Kevin Williamson’s firing is how you got Trump, as well as the alt-right’s near-mainstreaming. Here’s why. (/1) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

The Left continues to radically narrow the Overton Window – the spectrum of acceptable discourse. (2/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

They separate discourse into two categories: the acceptable and the unacceptable. Then they shrink the acceptable down to the opinions located between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. (3/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

This necessarily places Kevin Williamson and @bariweiss and @SamHarrisOrg and me and everyone else the Left finds unpalatable into the “excluded” category. (4/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

But the unacceptable category is already populated by those who are actually unacceptable: alt-right trolls, for example. (5/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

This means that the population of opinion in the unacceptable category – let’s call them Deplorables, since the Left does – come to be a majority by way of exclusion. (6/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

Unless, that is, virtuous people who have been excluded by the Left draw distinctions among themselves. Which they should, of course – Kevin and @bariweiss and I and @SamHarrisOrg all get lumped in as Nazis by the Left, but we all fight the actual alt-right Nazis. (7/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

But counting on the virtue of people you’ve just deemed unacceptable not to band together against you is both stupid and unrealistic over time. (8/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

Which means the Left is doing something unethical here, and deeply dishonest – and something that is likely to foster polarization that results in the mainstreaming of truly gross opinions. (9/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

This is how you get a reactionary movement willing to countenance alt-right evil: you tell people they’re part of the alt-right when they’re not, and treat them as such no matter how much of a lie that is. (10/) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

What just happened to Kevin Williamson leads conservatives to side with anyone the Left casts out, good or bad, merely as a form of protection. That shouldn’t happen. But it does. And the Left causes it with this bulls***. (END) — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

Yep.

Read this thread. Memorize it. https://t.co/0UqnnyYgsk — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) April 5, 2018

When all is said and done, the Left will have no one to blame but themselves.

