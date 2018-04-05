As Twitchy told you, Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg has caved to the leftist mob and fired conservative writer Kevin Williamson. Williamson would’ve made readers think too much, and liberals can’t have that.

who was the idiot a few weeks ago who said conservatives should just apply to work for msm? — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 5, 2018

In an interview with Ben Shapiro last month, Brian Stelter suggested that conservatives upset about media outlets’ overwhelming liberal bias should try to get jobs at places like the New York Times, and “try to be a part of the solution as opposed to complaining about it”:

How’s that working out for conservatives like Kevin Williamson, Brian?

Why don’t more conservatives infiltrate mainstream publications, you ask? This. This is why. Pathetic. https://t.co/TKS5LZV4vN — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) April 5, 2018

So, @brianstelter, what was that you were asking me about why conservatives don’t try to get jobs in mainstream outlets rather than criticizing from the outside? https://t.co/axEBSHqxZq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 5, 2018

I hear you. But my point was really more about straightforward journalists, not POV columnists. I think the public would benefit from more reporting, less opining. More "these are the consequences of abortions," less "here's what I think about it." (But that's just what I think!) — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 5, 2018

Say it with us, Brian: You. Work. For. CNN.

So do you, Andrew Kaczynski:

wasn't Brian's point about journalists and not opinion writers? A lot of reporters have jumped from places like NRO to mainstream media outlets. — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 5, 2018

Stop. Just stop.

***

Update:

So your point to Ben, was more conservatives should try to get jobs in mainstream outlets to be "straightforward journalists" so that they don't express their conservative viewpoint? That makes no sense. — Vic Cruz (@RealVicCruz) April 5, 2018

My point is about diversity in newsrooms. If you feel media bias is a problem in national newsrooms, you could be a part of the solution by being a part of the editorial meetings and being in the video editing bay, etc etc. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 5, 2018

Oh, puh-leeze!

Not at The Atlantic. https://t.co/HmIj0oi6S5 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 5, 2018