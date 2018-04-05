Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg has fired conservative writer Kevin Williamson for “his views on the subject of the death penalty and abortion.” For those of you who missed it, Williamson came under fire for tweets suggesting that “the law should treat abortion like any other homicide” and that by extension, women who have abortions could face the death penalty. That’s most definitely a controversial position, but Williamson is vehemently pro-life and has never made any secret of his anti-abortion perspective:

It’s hard to believe that Goldberg wasn’t familiar with Williamson’s views when he originally hired him. But if Williamson’s opinions are so objectionable to Goldberg as to warrant his getting fired, then why the hell is Goldberg still giving a platform to someone like Ta-Nehisi Coates?

Meanwhile, Coates is sitting pretty. And crap like this is what passes for “acceptable” discourse in the abortion debate:

