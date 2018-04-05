Atlantic editor Jeffrey Goldberg has fired conservative writer Kevin Williamson for “his views on the subject of the death penalty and abortion.” For those of you who missed it, Williamson came under fire for tweets suggesting that “the law should treat abortion like any other homicide” and that by extension, women who have abortions could face the death penalty. That’s most definitely a controversial position, but Williamson is vehemently pro-life and has never made any secret of his anti-abortion perspective:

For those of you unfamiliar with where Kevin Williamson comes from on this issue https://t.co/aPAgsWcf72 pic.twitter.com/zvjBvimhR1 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 5, 2018

This is well stated. Then again I strongly disagree with his view on the death penalty for women who seek abortions as a matter of law (I happen to oppose both capital punishment and abortion), but agreement/endorsement of views — even radical ones — is not the point. https://t.co/UZMf9zJzKV — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 5, 2018

It’s hard to believe that Goldberg wasn’t familiar with Williamson’s views when he originally hired him. But if Williamson’s opinions are so objectionable to Goldberg as to warrant his getting fired, then why the hell is Goldberg still giving a platform to someone like Ta-Nehisi Coates?

So, when does The Atlantic fire the man who wrote this? Or is the magazine's official position one of approval? @JeffreyGoldberghttps://t.co/oifcZMz97o pic.twitter.com/COwmWNDduA — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 5, 2018

You can’t be arguing this in good faith. The difference between recording an inability to recognize someone’s humanity and advocating for the mass slaughter of women isn’t just a handwaver. — G.B. Hensley (@GillBHensley) April 5, 2018

I’d say that “abortion should be treated as homicide” – a view I do not support, but that I rationally understand, and which is shared by millions of people – is a hell of a lot more reasonable than “I didn’t think of those first responders as real human beings” — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 5, 2018

No kidding.

Yup. Coates has also, as @DavidAFrench noted, been an apologist for riots. He's also repeatedly slyly suggested violent revolution. All of which is approved by @JeffreyGoldberg https://t.co/oRLNXNahZT — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 5, 2018

Ta-Nehisi Coates said he watched 9/11 from a rooftop in Brooklyn, and said of the first responders: "They were not human to me." He's a hero to the same people cheering Kevin Williamson's firing. https://t.co/qXhEgWLq9B — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 5, 2018

Double standard, much?

Meanwhile, Coates is sitting pretty. And crap like this is what passes for “acceptable” discourse in the abortion debate:

Here's just a sample of what Atlantic is eager to run on abortion. "Abortion Was a No-Brainer" No brainer indeed. "I Told Her She Had to Have an Abortion" HAD TO "I’ve Had Two Abortions. Only One Was Legal." Legal, illegal? No matter.https://t.co/F7msw7JOID — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) April 5, 2018

Advocating, even celebrating, the murder of children is totally OK with these people. "It's OK to kill them, they're not really people like you & me" has always been the siren song of atrocity. In a decent society, such opinions would be beyond the pale. https://t.co/QJu8TLULv4 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 5, 2018

