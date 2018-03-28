In case you missed it, liberal journalists have been freaking the hell out over the Atlantic hiring conservative writer Kevin D. Williamson:

Whaaaaat? That’s unconscionable! Blacklist Williamson forever!

One of the loudest criticisms of Williamson stems from his hatred of abortion:

Trending

Ackshually …

Yep. Williamson deleted his Twitter account a while back, but his tweets in question are still here:

There’s more where that came from (too many to post here), but basically, Williamson is arguing that abortion is the taking of a human life and deserves to be treated as such.

Well anyway, that’s more than rabid pro-abort journo Jessica Valenti can handle. She loves abortion, but she can’t bring herself to admit that it’s, you know, murder. So instead, she’ll deflect untill she’s blue in the face:

Sit pretty? Not if she‘s got anything to say about it.

Classy as always, Jessica. This kind of crap will definitely help your morally bankrupt cause!

It really is a mystery.

She’s gonna need it.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionJessica ValentiKevin D. Williamsonpro-abortSarah JonesThe Atlantic