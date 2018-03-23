You probably don’t know who David Klion is … no big loss.

We didn’t until he went on some bizarre rant about how we need to ban cars (that we thought had to be a parody but nope, he meant it).

And clearly, Twitter thinks enough of him to validate and verify him, which should tell you everything you need to know about his ‘opinions’ on Kevin Williamson leaving the National Review to write for The Atlantic.

Just saw that The Atlantic has hired Kevin D. Williamson, who also appears to have deleted his Twitter account. Williamson is a race-baiter, a bully, and a sociopath, and I don't imagine this ending well. https://t.co/Td1o4lgONP — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 22, 2018

Someone sounds jelly.

What, The Atlantic didn’t want to feature his rants about how no one should drive cars unless absolutely necessary? Crazy talk.

This is the guy who assaulted a woman, a complete stranger, and stole and destroyed her property in a theater and then went on TV to brag about it. Also: pic.twitter.com/yN83MYKvlG — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 22, 2018

How brave of David to talk like this about Kevin since he’s not around to defend himself.

Not that Kevin would probably care what David thinks but still, that’s pretty damn cowardly.

*David happens to have this editor blocked as well*

He's also, I have it on solid authority, a huge creep. Anyway, congrats to Jeff Goldberg on keeping James Bennet's legacy alive at The Atlantic. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 22, 2018

Solid authority. WELL IF YOU SAY SO.

We happen to have it on solid authority that Kevin rocks, but we digress.

Oh yeah, he also said women who have abortions should be hung and that trans people are mentally ill and ought to be misgendered. He's a bigot but also an incredibly cruel person. Honestly I'm a bit stunned, but I've seen mainstream journos including Goldberg praise his writing. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) March 22, 2018

Wonder if David sees the irony of calling Kevin a bigot and cruel after he spent several tweets trashing him?

Probably not.

Kevin would appreciate the praise you’ve unselfishly lavished upon him here https://t.co/VqCrxH71VH — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2018

He would.

Love Kevin, have been reading him for a decade and he is of course none of those things you mentioned. Great news, thanks for sharing! — Christian (@christianh3k) March 23, 2018

Right?! We’ll miss reading him at NRO but at least we can still read him somewhere.

It's helpful when reading David Klion's libel to remember he's subconsciously tweeting about himself. — Mr. Cain Thaler (@Mr_Cain_Thaler) March 22, 2018

They do love to project.

Pretty sure he’s black, man. — Radioactive Man (@MetricButtload) March 22, 2018

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Kevin is an excellent writer, he definitely isn't a "race baiter" or "sociopath". Lol. Are you just mad that he probably doesn't give a crap what your opinion of him is? — Wacko Chris (@concretevol) March 22, 2018

Probably.

In other words he must be a conservative that speaks truth — BdrumD (@BdrumD) March 22, 2018

Bingo.

