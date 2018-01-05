YA novelist and actor Derek Milman really thought he owned Mike Pence with this tweet the other day:

Photo of the decade: Doug Jones being sworn in, while his openly gay son QUIETLY DISINTEGRATES THE SOUL OF MIKE PENCE. pic.twitter.com/wTKHAZSrOx — Derek Milman (@DerekMilman) January 4, 2018

And judging by the number of likes on it, a lot of people apparently agreed. But was it really as brilliant and biting as he believed? Not even remotely.

Ben Shapiro snarkily pointed out why:

Yes I’m sure Pence has never seen a gay guy before https://t.co/F5xSCYy41t — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 5, 2018

And that’s when National Review’s Kevin D. Williamson came in to finish the job:

Didn't he go to "Hamilton"? https://t.co/rD4uIpPWhF — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) January 5, 2018

Oh. Em. Gee.

Perfect. Just perfect.

Good tweet. — popsicle toes (@spongeworthy2) January 5, 2018

Good tweet? No, it’s not good; it’s friggin’ fantastic.

lololololol…. — Colonel Potter (@colonel_potter) January 5, 2018