YA novelist and actor Derek Milman really thought he owned Mike Pence with this tweet the other day:
Photo of the decade: Doug Jones being sworn in, while his openly gay son QUIETLY DISINTEGRATES THE SOUL OF MIKE PENCE. pic.twitter.com/wTKHAZSrOx
— Derek Milman (@DerekMilman) January 4, 2018
And judging by the number of likes on it, a lot of people apparently agreed. But was it really as brilliant and biting as he believed? Not even remotely.
Ben Shapiro snarkily pointed out why:
Yes I’m sure Pence has never seen a gay guy before https://t.co/F5xSCYy41t
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 5, 2018
And that’s when National Review’s Kevin D. Williamson came in to finish the job:
Didn't he go to "Hamilton"? https://t.co/rD4uIpPWhF
— Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) January 5, 2018
