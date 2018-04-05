Since the Atlantic’s editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg has fired Kevin Williamson for wrongthink, Stephen Miller, aka @redsteeze, thought now might be the perfect time to dust off this gem. Less than a month ago, Goldberg tweeted this:

The President of the United States is creating dangerous conditions for journalists, and for the free press itself:https://t.co/HTVwc41SVV — Jeffrey Goldberg (@JeffreyGoldberg) March 11, 2018

Ahem.

If you want to know why those of us on the right staunchly opposed to Trump don’t mind when he flogs the media, your action today is a pretty good indication of why. https://t.co/5SksQ7qKa2 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2018

We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

***

Related:

‘THIS is why’! Kevin Williamson’s firing DESTROYS Brian Stelter’s take on conservative writers

NAILED IT: Guy Benson sums up Kevin Williamson’s firing in just THREE words

MUST READ: Ben Shapiro drops stone-cold TRUTH about Kevin Williamson’s firing — and the Left WON’T like it

So, when will the Atlantic fire THIS guy for his ‘dehumanizing, ‘callous’ & ‘violent” views?

‘You HACKS’! Slate gets BUSTED for ‘utterly dishonest’ headline on Kevin Williamson’s firing