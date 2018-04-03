It’s practically a law of nature that following a shooting, Shannon Watts will swoop in with some God-awful take. And yet, somehow, some way, she still manages to outdo herself.

After she found out about the shooting at YouTube HQ, Watts predictably went after the NRA. But just how she did it … well, see for yourselves:

In light of the shooting in San Bruno at YouTube, will the @NRA apologize for this disgusting tweet in which it calls on its members to “rise up” against the company’s decision to take down how-to gun videos? https://t.co/5RgvFf02wT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 3, 2018

Here’s the tweet in question:

After @YouTube said it'll ban content related to the sale or assembly of #firearms or firearms accessories, @NRAILA's @ChrisCoxNRA released a statement slamming the move as political posturing. @stinchfield1776 agrees and says #NRA members must rise up in the face of censorship. pic.twitter.com/Zt7ZGKYl3p — NRATV (@NRATV) March 27, 2018

From “rise up in the face of censorship” to “opening fire on YouTube”? That’s quite a reach. How many muscles do you think she pulled with that one?

This should be removed out of respect for everyone in San Bruno – regardless of motive. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 3, 2018

Yeah, screw the shooter’s motive! What matters here is that the NRA is responsible for this.

Why should they apologize for that? That's like if someone shot up a Wall Street bank and then we blamed Occupy Wall Street activists for it. — PunishedNugget (@MyNuggetIsMoist) April 3, 2018

Inciting violence is against the law. It's one of the few legal limits on First Amendment rights in the US. Calling on its members to "rise up" against Youtube, knowing its members are gun nuts, is incitement to violence. — Erin (@Velvetpage) April 3, 2018

That's absolutely absurd. The NRA is openly and actively against initiating any sort of violence. Any rational person can see that they weren't inciting violence any more than anyone else saying to rise up against distasteful things. — PunishedNugget (@MyNuggetIsMoist) April 3, 2018

You're pretending the NRA called for violence? Really? https://t.co/pvSyRsvWT5 — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) April 3, 2018

Hey, if people are dumb enough to swallow it, why the hell not?

Hmm I’m sure it’s only coincidental this video came out, and the YouTube mass shooting. 🙄 — Glenn Anderson (@Glenn_Anderson_) April 3, 2018

This seems like more than a coincidence. — Nancy ONeil (@nancyoneil1020) April 3, 2018

If corporations are people. Than the NRA, as a person, should be indicted for inciting violence, at the very least. — crazywisdom72 (@crazywisdom72) April 3, 2018

“Apologize?” No apologies will do for incitement to murder. — RobOz (@roboso) April 3, 2018

They should be charged with inciting violence, but they won't be. — gkygirl (@gkygirl) April 3, 2018

Telling its members to " rise up" is inciting violence and those people should be arrested. — Dan Poyourow (@DanPoyourow) April 3, 2018

Oh God. I wonder if one of those loons took it literally. — Polly Gato (@PollyPGato) April 3, 2018

If they didn't enjoy bathing in innocent blood they wouldn't be the NRA. — hypno (@ccluster99) April 3, 2018

And if she had any self-awareness, she wouldn’t be Shannon Watts:

The NRA should "apologize for this disgusting tweet it calls on its members to 'rise up' "? Wait..Just to be clear..So

THEIR "rise up"= violence,

YOUR "rise up"= activism? Shouldn't u focus on those who actually PROMOTE & PROFIT from VIOLENCE with guns (Hint: It's not the NRA) pic.twitter.com/jpuGv467Jn — Из России с💓MamaReg (@MamaReg2) April 3, 2018

Oh, my. That’s awkward.

