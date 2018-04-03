It’s practically a law of nature that following a shooting, Shannon Watts will swoop in with some God-awful take. And yet, somehow, some way, she still manages to outdo herself.

After she found out about the shooting at YouTube HQ, Watts predictably went after the NRA. But just how she did it … well, see for yourselves:

Here’s the tweet in question:

From “rise up in the face of censorship” to “opening fire on YouTube”? That’s quite a reach. How many muscles do you think she pulled with that one?

Yeah, screw the shooter’s motive! What matters here is that the NRA is responsible for this.

Hey, if people are dumb enough to swallow it, why the hell not?

And if she had any self-awareness, she wouldn’t be Shannon Watts:

Oh, my. That’s awkward.

***

