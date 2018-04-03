We’re just going to leave this here:

YouTube shooting witness: "I didn't have a gun on me, but I wish I did." Full story:https://t.co/yMUvPAFlzd pic.twitter.com/j4fNFY2pMD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 3, 2018

What happened at YouTube HQ happened, and there’s no going back. But one can’t help but wonder if there would’ve been fewer casualties if citizens like the man above had been armed and in a position to take down the suspect after she opened fire.

Sadly, that probably wouldn’t make a difference. He’s too far gone.

***

Update:

Worth keeping in mind:

Unfortunately, CA law says this man can only run or hide and hope he doesn't get shot. No way to fight back. https://t.co/hgyLQEl694 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 3, 2018

Gun control doesn’t stop shooters; it just makes sitting ducks of everyone else.