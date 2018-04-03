In case you were looking for a reminder that Michael Ian Black is an ignorant jackass, this oughtta do the trick. Here’s what he tweeted in response to reports of an active shooter situation at YouTube HQ:

That’s his first thought. Not, “This is horrible” or “Please let no one be seriously hurt.” But “politicize the f*ck out of it.” Shame on him.

Yep. Says that he’s a soulless ghoul.

He can’t.

No time. Those graves aren’t gonna dance on themselves.

We’ll just leave this here:

***

Update:

Black literally cannot help himself:

Sick. He’s sick.

***

