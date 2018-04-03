In case you were looking for a reminder that Michael Ian Black is an ignorant jackass, this oughtta do the trick. Here’s what he tweeted in response to reports of an active shooter situation at YouTube HQ:

That’s his first thought. Not, “This is horrible” or “Please let no one be seriously hurt.” But “politicize the f*ck out of it.” Shame on him.

Says more about you. — Brandon Saario for CA State Senate District 18 (@SaarioBrandon) April 3, 2018

Yep. Says that he’s a soulless ghoul.

Show us all what the NRA has to do with criminal use of firearms. — 3P2A (@IIIPIIA) April 3, 2018

He can’t.

Don’t you want to know more about the shooter first? — (((R🎃r👻n_St☠️hl))) (@Roran_Stehl) April 3, 2018

No time. Those graves aren’t gonna dance on themselves.

We’ll just leave this here:

If your first thought when there’s a shooting is “I hope it’s a Muslim so I can dunk on The Left” or “I hope it’s a White Guy so I can drag The Right” I just want to assure you that you are indeed a garbage person with garbage opinions who is making the world a more garbage place — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 14, 2018

***

Update:

Black literally cannot help himself:

Do you know who the shooter is? Do you know if they're an NRA member? Do you know how they got the gun? You're pinning this on your preferred target without any evidence. https://t.co/r3Fo93jEky — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 3, 2018

No, I don't know who the shooter is.

It doesn't matter if they are an NRA member.

Yes, I know how they got the gun: the NRA and its blood-soaked lackeys made it possible for that person to get it. https://t.co/DcpasjveOD — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 3, 2018

Hey Michael maybe wait for the blood to dry at least, like Jesus, dude — Mime (@BlacksmithMagic) April 3, 2018

The blood never dries. It never stops. The NRA is a terrorist organization. https://t.co/3Sx3Z6N6nB — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 3, 2018

Unhinged https://t.co/PVBSFiXx63 — tommy in the middle (@jedet02) April 3, 2018

Yes.

I am unhinged.

I am triggered.

I want the gun violence to stop.

Why are you not unhinged?

Why are you not triggered?

Why do you stand by and do nothing? https://t.co/Oy7PJfgRTl — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 3, 2018

Good point, I just think this is too soon to assume the motives of the shooter and their affiliation — Mime (@BlacksmithMagic) April 3, 2018

I assumed nothing about the shooter's motives nor their affiliation. I assert that the easy access of firearms in this country makes the NRA an accessory to it. https://t.co/4NkNBb39On — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) April 3, 2018

Sick. He’s sick.

***

Related:

