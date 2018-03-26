For whatever reason, actor-comedian Michael Ian Black seems to think he’s eminently qualified to explain the benefits of gun control to the rest of us rubes.

Michael Ian Black really going for it all today I see — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2018

This was yesterday, actually. But the point still stands:

I’ll say it – assault weapons aren’t the problem. Handguns are the problem. By all means, ban AR-15s and the like, but handguns kill far more people. The solution is to repeal and replace the Second Amendment. Make gun ownership a privilege, not a right. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Good idea! Compromise is what we need and this is a solid one — . (@ChrisColpo) March 25, 2018

38k Americans died from gun violence last year. What number would you like to compromise to? 20k? https://t.co/dtQZ7OwHQV — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Sorry Michael but this kind of position doesn’t help the cause for gun control. All it does is play into the hands of the NRA. — Manuel Marquez (@DolphinFan1984) March 25, 2018

I don’t care. “Abolition plays right into the hands of the slave owners.” It’s a ridiculous argument. https://t.co/6zAN5bqBx4 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

@michaelianblack "handguns are the problem". So cutlery is the reason for obesity? Should we ban cutlery? — Hróđebertsson Jarl (@heilodinn) March 25, 2018

Cutlery doesn’t cause obesity, but guns do cause gun deaths. https://t.co/YQnHe4peVD — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Are you seriously comparing the second amendment to slavery? 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Manuel Marquez (@DolphinFan1984) March 25, 2018

Yes. Having the ready ability to take someone’s life is dominion over that person; gun ownership could be viewed as slavery by another name. https://t.co/8DJtCFNHbW — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Yes, folks. He seriously said that.

Hyperbole much! — RocKa D (@TrumpBro69) March 25, 2018

No. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Handguns are the problem – but criminalizing the ownership of guns would disproportionately impact people of color, much the same as the criminalization of selling and possessing drugs disproportionately impacts people of color. https://t.co/Z7pbLYbuY8 — Heather Snodgrass (@heathersnodgras) March 25, 2018

How’s it working out for people of color now? https://t.co/AJpSetjfpV — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

You think people who want to kill themselves wouldn't find another way if guns were banned? — Matt (@hbalien) March 25, 2018

Yes. Evidence supports the fact that easy access to guns increases suicide attempts and successful suicides. https://t.co/j7uwS5JgKu — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Just to follow up on this; when some of the population is armed with guns, they have control over rest of population. We willingly create a contract with armed police/military for security. We enter no such contract with civilians. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Hmmm.

Oh baby this is quite the hot take https://t.co/PQL4hbYn2e — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 26, 2018

By the logic of this scalding hot take, I am a slave to sharks simply because I’m afraid of them. Also ghosts. https://t.co/PQL4hbYn2e — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 26, 2018

But wait — there’s more!

Those civilians, through the threat or exercise of life-ending power, have control over unarmed civilians. That is a form of slavery. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

There are only two ways to change the power dynamic: arm everyone equally or disarm everyone equally. NRA would prefer a never-ending escalation of civilian armament because $$$. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Yeah, no:

You cannot disarm everyone equally. All you can do is progressively make law-abiding citizens less safe. https://t.co/1MZQCuankQ — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 26, 2018

Exactly.

Nah. He’ll just keep ranting, thank you very much:

Disarming equally has the advantage of reducing gun violence and removing so much terror from the national psyche. American culture is so used to living in terror that we don’t even name it for what it is. Terrorism, of course, is another form of slavery. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Let us stop you right there:

Totally worked in Mexico. No gun gun violence or terror there. Nope no sir. https://t.co/6U3z5x3Js0 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) March 26, 2018

Whoops.

How many times have you accidentally cut somebody off in traffic and worried they might road rage shoot you? Or flinched at a sound thinking it could be gunfire? Or lost somebody to gun violence? Gun ownership is a form of slavery. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

And, of course, historically speaking, gun ownership is entwined with actual slavery. Americans addiction to gun ownership is rooted in inequality and terrorism. We don’t have to live like this. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Oh, Michael. Bless your heart.

Yes. It's why slaves were disarmed. You're smarter than this. It's just this is what you have to reduce yourself to in justifying taking away your fellow Americans' natural rights. https://t.co/6nX3zYP0pl — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 26, 2018

That’s the thing, though. He’s really not smarter than this.

@tariqnasheed FYI: I just heard gun ownership is the equivalent of slavery. Care to weigh in? — Savages Again (@SavagesAgain) March 25, 2018

“A form of” — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Ummm… lost me on this one Michael. Gun owners are slaves to their guns? Or gun owners hold society enslaved? — Tina C (@tina1128) March 25, 2018

You can read the thread. Gun ownership enslaves both those in the immediate vicinity of the weapon whether or not it is being used, and the larger culture. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

I want to repeal your 1st Amendment rights at the moment dear Mr Black. Would that be acceptable? https://t.co/wRzVZVxfej — Kthejolie (@Trestresjolie) March 25, 2018

No, but the mechanism for doing so is spelled out in the Constitution. If enough people agree to repeal 1A, it could be done. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Oh… and also "slavery by another name"https://t.co/nwV5vy7bEF — Savages Again (@SavagesAgain) March 25, 2018

Sure – I meant it as a form of slavery but I guess yeah, it gets semantic. We understand slavery in one context but it can be multi-faceted. At least that’s my take. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

It would have to be for everybody, though,not just me. If you want to start that movement, you’re free to do so under your 1A rights. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

Excellent thread, Mr. Black. I am certain that you will be flamed and threatened for it, but it needed to be said. — Barron Beshoar (@BBeshoar) March 25, 2018

Thanks. So far, most people are ignoring. Which is fine. I don’t think most people are ready to hear the comparison. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

People aren’t ready? Yeah, Michael. That’s the problem. Has absolutely nothing to do with the fact that your gun control argument is batsh*t insane.

Totally agree -and we’re going to need the equivalent of a civil war to get rid of them and the people who fetishized them — Lisa Rose Sockett (@lsockett1) March 25, 2018

I don’t think so. I think it’s a question of time, patience, and persuasion. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

The only way that happens is a civil war. — Danny (@DannyPace) March 25, 2018

Or gradual change of societal opinion. It can happen over time, with persistence and patience. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

SO YOU'RE SAYING THE GOVERNMENT HAS CONTROL OVER THE POPULATION AND WOULD RETAIN THE ABILITY TO ENSLAVE THE POPULATION IF WE WEREN'T ARMED? THANKS I AGREE. https://t.co/eDHPVVw1qJ — Christopher Ryman (@FireLordRyman) March 25, 2018

Theoretically, they could enslave us whether we are armed or not. But, by being armed, we are enslaving ourselves. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

As an intelligent, thoughtful human being I trust that you understand the inherent risks which would result from your suggestion. — David Jones (@lifecoachspeak) March 25, 2018

Of course. We could end up like the rest of the developed world that doesn’t have to worry about getting shot. I’m willing to take that risk. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 25, 2018

And that’s your choice, Michael. Don’t make the rest of us slaves to your personal aversion to guns.

Your post just serves to confirm what protectors of the 2nd amendment have been saying all along. At least you are honest about your true agenda, so i can respect that. — goblueguy (@christopherzac6) March 26, 2018

It's "protectors of the 2nd Amendment" who have moved me to this position. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 26, 2018

Gun ownership is freedom from slavery. It gives you the ability to protect yourself from these things rather than waiting and relying on an agent of the state who may or may not arrive in time to protect you. https://t.co/Dz5EqiVoC2 — Tristan Hill🇺🇸 (@tristan_hill_) March 26, 2018

I understand, but gun ownership in the US results in 10ks of deaths every year. That outsized rate of gun violence makes those among us who remain unarmed, in a sense, enslaved to those who keep guns. And those w/guns are more likely to be killed/injured by guns. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) March 26, 2018

You sure that’s where you want to take this, Michael?

So you just want to be a slave to the government? Basically you wanna be Trump's slave https://t.co/HEfsp9tfyp — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) March 26, 2018

Hey Michael. You said it, not us!

Read the whole thread to observe a descent into illogical rhetorical madness. https://t.co/cBJ7e0Svqi — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 26, 2018