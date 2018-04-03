An active shooter has been reported at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

A couple of YouTube employees recounted their experiences on Twitter.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

In an Uber omw home. Hope everyone is safe. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

#BREAKING – Reports of possible active shooter at #YouTube in #SanBruno. City manager says they've received multiple 9-1-1 calls https://t.co/mVJwMHXIGU — KRON4 News (@kron4news) April 3, 2018

DEVELOPING: A significant law enforcement and fire response has been sent to YouTube's campus in California following reports of an active shooter. So far, it has not been confirmed that shots have been fired. This is preliminary information. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 3, 2018

WATCH LIVE: Police in #SanBruno have surrounded the #YouTube headquarters with their guns drawn as employees evacuated with their hands up. Sky7 is over the scene: https://t.co/ojXnXXLxmM pic.twitter.com/9aDACBq7LA — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

UPDATE: 4:45pm EST

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

JUST IN: Google on YouTube security incident: "We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available." — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 3, 2018

JUST IN: Spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital says the hospital has received patients from YouTube incident, @nbcbayarea reports. https://t.co/tPrE5y7fQ7 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 3, 2018

Sources tell @abc7newsbayarea reporter that #Youtube shooter is a "white adult female," There has been at least one person "shot in the chest" and "no fatalities yet," #breaking #youtubeshooting — Troy Campbell (@TroyLeeCampbell) April 3, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: San Bruno, California, police tweet that they are responding to an active shooter at YouTube headquarters https://t.co/fwzEMbCOyK pic.twitter.com/ggdGbROp7m — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 3, 2018

YouTube employee was video-conferencing with someone in the building and heard people screaming, the person who was on the video conference became very alarmed and said, “I have to get out of here” https://t.co/fwzEMbCOyK pic.twitter.com/mMzF7ixNiN — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) April 3, 2018

Aerial footage shows evacuees with arms raised as police respond to reports of possible active shooter at @YouTube HQ in San Bruno, CA: https://t.co/ZL1SpKxSbD pic.twitter.com/yEt46MDQXg — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 3, 2018

UPDATE: 5:15pm EST

NEW: The ATF San Francisco Field Office says they are responding to a "reported shooting" at YouTube Headquarters. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 3, 2018

Sounds from 911 dispatchers about shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno. https://t.co/ucrZDRamr7 pic.twitter.com/a5Y6CCbQD0 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) April 3, 2018

BREAKING: Female shooting suspect near YouTube headquarters is deceased at the scene, law enforcement sources tell @NBCNews. https://t.co/rDzWIBw0Wr — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) April 3, 2018

NBC News: Multiple law enforcement officials say that the suspected shooter at YouTube is a woman and that she is deceased. Reported w/ @anblanx — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 3, 2018

#BREAKING: Female shooting suspect near YouTube headquarters is deceased at the scene, law enforcement sources tell @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/XciMmmP0t1 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) April 3, 2018

The shooter at YouTube headquarters is described as a woman,; So far authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism – LA Timeshttps://t.co/ayQx3Ahe3g pic.twitter.com/OrLokN5m20 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 3, 2018

This is a breaking news story. As more information comes in, we will update this post.