The Left wasted absolutely NO time blaming the National Rifle Association for the active shooter incident at YouTube. Reports are still coming in about who the shooter is/was and what exactly took place.

Can’t gun control advocates wait AT LEAST a couple hours before they start jumping up and down and waving their hands around demanding gun control? Instead, they jump on social media to say “f*ck the NRA” and “f*ck the GOP,” as if either one of those groups pulled the trigger.

Sadly, a few blue check mark liberals led the pack right down the rabbit hole with this one.

Oh, so law-abiding citizens are now terrorists? Got it.

Trending

Don’t gun control advocates get tired of the “blood on your hands” line?

Seriously? Come on.

The NRA didn’t pull the trigger so…

*sigh*

What happened to holding people accountable for their actions?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: anti-gunnerblood moneygun controlgun control advocategun control debateNational Rifle AssociationNRAyoutubeyoutube shooting