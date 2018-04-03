The Left wasted absolutely NO time blaming the National Rifle Association for the active shooter incident at YouTube. Reports are still coming in about who the shooter is/was and what exactly took place.

Can’t gun control advocates wait AT LEAST a couple hours before they start jumping up and down and waving their hands around demanding gun control? Instead, they jump on social media to say “f*ck the NRA” and “f*ck the GOP,” as if either one of those groups pulled the trigger.

Sadly, a few blue check mark liberals led the pack right down the rabbit hole with this one.

America's largest terrorist organization put YouTube in the cross hairs of its terrorist supporters on March 27.#JustSayin https://t.co/4n0VXqltXC — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 3, 2018

Oh, so law-abiding citizens are now terrorists? Got it.

Active shooter at YouTube campus in San Bruno. How much more bloody can your hands become? — BleedRedandGold16 (@Niners4Ever16) April 3, 2018

Don’t gun control advocates get tired of the “blood on your hands” line?

@Comey Some pro-gun and @NRA types were upset that @YouTube decided to ban "gun / shooting videos" to be posted on their venue. I wonder if this shooting incident is revenge to force #YouTube to be associated with a "gun shooter video". — Mary Rose Adler (@TikiRose) April 3, 2018

Seriously? Come on.

Waiting for @NRA terrorist organization to claim credit for this. — Adrian Mendoza (@patriot4fr33) April 3, 2018

The NRA didn’t pull the trigger so…

Hey! @NRA! Anything you wanna say? As you count your blood soaked money? THIS. IS. ON. YOUR. HANDS. YOU SICK AND TWISTED BASTARDS. #NRABloodMoney https://t.co/PkM6EMvt6H — AJ (@PunkGam3r) April 3, 2018

Once again..shooting at YOUTUBE in California. This is a Trump/Republican/NRA 2017-2018 lets sell more guns. Our lives have become a never ending nightmare. Representatives have gotten 2 wage increases and yet Americans are at war with American's. We need leaders. VOTE THEM OUT! — 💖☮ Ms. Jacque 🖖🇺🇸 🌊 (@JacquelyneHowa7) April 3, 2018

Shooter at You Tube headquarters I don't believe in violence but there should be a headline that reads "Active Shooter at NRA Headquarters" instead — Marge Davis (@Marjee123) April 3, 2018

The #NRA talks against YouTube few days ago. Active shooter now. How much more blood does this association need? — Pongal Vadai (@13Vadai) April 3, 2018

NRA declare open season on YouTube https://t.co/0YrNSxvq43 — (((Ⓥ))) (@jaggy_mince) April 3, 2018

The NRA is a terrorist organization — Federico Pescado (@fredebenvina) April 3, 2018

Casual reminder that the NRA is a terrorist organization but y'all knew that — Cyril // Ban All Nazis (@ProgPanda) April 3, 2018

*sigh*

What happened to holding people accountable for their actions?