Republicans typically offer thoughts and prayers to victims of violent crimes, including those who have fallen victim to mass shootings. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank first responders for taking care of those who were injured in the YouTube shooting earlier in the day. He also offered his thoughts and prayers to the victims.

Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

The Left used the opportunity to berate Trump and push for gun control.

Address the gun problem in America. — Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) April 3, 2018

When you say “gun problem” what is your “solution” to the problem?

Why does there have to be one or the other? It is possible to pray for people AND to offer policy changes.

THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS!! FINALLY! — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) April 3, 2018

Some people believe in the power of prayer, you know.

You’re spreading hate, you’re involved in that — Walcott (@JrMoe_) April 3, 2018

How is Trump spreading hate? Is it because you disagree with him?

This latest shooting at YouTubes headquarters is only happening because America has no commen sense gun laws. Stop the selling of firearms to the general public! How many more innocent lives need to be taken using firearms before America gets its act together? — Shaf Patel 💎 (@ShafPatel) April 3, 2018

“Common sense gun laws” usually mean get rid of the Second Amendment.

Thoughts and prayers…Blah blah blah. Why don’t you do something you coward! — pat may (@patmaypatmay) April 3, 2018

Someone doesn’t know how laws are made.

Thoughts and prayers again …. guns again my god people…. — Keith Vars (@KeithVars) April 3, 2018

Clever. REAL clever.

All we want is gun control. WHY IS THAT SO DIFFICULT? — Heather Ream (@HeyImHeatherr) April 3, 2018

Um, it’s difficult because…

A) We have the Second Amendment in place to protect Americans from a tyrannical government. Infringing upon that right infringes upon a basic right we have (from God) and that is protected in the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

B) Our government was set up in a way that keeps laws from being passed willy-nilly. It’s a slow process because it’s meant to limit what the government can and cannot do.