Singer and political commentator Kaya Jones reminded gun control advocates of one very important point: you can’t legislate the mentally ill or criminals. All gun laws do is negatively impact law-abiding gun owners.

You can’t stop a mentally ill person or bad guy from walking into anywhere and shooting, but what we can do is arm ourselves to shoot back! — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) April 3, 2018

Had even one employee had a carry conceal maybe today could have ended differently — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) April 3, 2018

Gun up people! You can’t stop a shooter when weapons on the streets are also available. But what you can do it arm yourselves to fight back. You might end up saving your life or someone else’s — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) April 3, 2018

The world is a safe place armed. — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) April 3, 2018

On witnesses of the shooting stated “I didn’t have a gun, but I wish I had”. — Lu (@jllgraham) April 3, 2018

That is the ONLY viable solution to the mass shooting epidemic — good guys with their own weapons!! We need nationwide, reciprocal concealed carry mandated by federal law. The possibility of armed citizens will deter all but those who are insane. — Justice4All🇺🇸 (@4EverTexanEsq99) April 3, 2018

As the saying goes, “it’s better to have a gun and not need it then to need it and not have it.”

My sentiments exactly cars killing people killing with knives if someone is going to kill their going to kill they could do it with poison they just set fire in places they could use bombs people have a right to protect themselves from all different types of terrorism — Angel Fairman (@FairmanAngel) April 3, 2018

People will commit crimes if they have their heart set on doing that.

Well yeah…. I mean if you wanna bring common sense into the conversation — Jerry T (@jt30512) April 3, 2018

The problem with common sense is it’s not so common.

While Kaya received applause from a large number of people, there were a few who weren’t happy with what she said.

Bull s..t – you can screen them nationwide data base — Koolu8973 (@koolu8973) April 3, 2018

A “database” is such a vague term. Technically, we have the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) and that is supposed to have every person’s criminal convictions to keep him or her from purchasing a firearm. If you’re wanting a database of mentally ill people, you need to look into the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). That would severely break HIPPA regulations.

U know if they took our right to bear arms theres a million ways to arm urself anyway For instance we can print gunz these days — Crisis (@crisis187) April 3, 2018

*facepalm*

You can stop them from having a gun — JOSE A. RUBIDO🇺🇸🇪🇸📷📷 (@BOLLA67_) April 3, 2018

Um…the very definition of a criminal is someone who breaks laws. What makes anyone think that a criminal will suddenly follow new laws?