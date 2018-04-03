Singer and political commentator Kaya Jones reminded gun control advocates of one very important point: you can’t legislate the mentally ill or criminals. All gun laws do is negatively impact law-abiding gun owners.

Trending

As the saying goes, “it’s better to have a gun and not need it then to need it and not have it.”

People will commit crimes if they have their heart set on doing that.

The problem with common sense is it’s not so common.

While Kaya received applause from a large number of people, there were a few who weren’t happy with what she said.

A “database” is such a vague term. Technically, we have the National Instant Background Check System (NICS) and that is supposed to have every person’s criminal convictions to keep him or her from purchasing a firearm. If you’re wanting a database of mentally ill people, you need to look into the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). That would severely break HIPPA regulations.

*facepalm*

Um…the very definition of a criminal is someone who breaks laws. What makes anyone think that a criminal will suddenly follow new laws?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #2agun controlgun control advocategun control debateKaya Jonespro gun womanPro-gunSecond Amendmentsecond amendment advocateyoutube shooting