Reactions from liberals to the GOP’s FISA memo release have ranged from dismissiveness to denial to desperation to unhinged outrage. Which, aside from being annoying, is actually pretty unsettling, as Dana Loesch points out:

Comey and others are angrier at the memo’s release than the abuses discussed in said memo. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 2, 2018

Nailed it.

Right?! It’s disgusting! — Pompous Popinjay (@pompouspopinjay) February 2, 2018

SPOT ON! general theme is "HOW DARE YOU CATCH US!?" — Kevin Nutt (@realKevinNutt) February 2, 2018

***

Related:

‘Unreal’! Katie Pavlich rips Dem election narrative to shreds as first memo details emerge

‘F*CKING HACK’! Chuck Todd forgot to check the mirror before slamming FISA memo release

‘Nice try, IDIOT’! Ezra Klein’s take on FISA memo release is straight-up GARBAGE

#MemoDay causes House Dems to hyperventilate over ‘effort to discredit these institutions’

BUSTED! MSNBC’s Katy Tur just straight-up LIED about the Steele Dossier (this is BAD)

Calling SO MUCH bullsh*t: Nancy Pelosi’s statement on the FISA Memo release is a DUMPSTER FIRE

‘Deep denial’ alert! Sally Kohn tries to torch the FISA memo and burns Obama instead

PATHETIC! Crapweasel James Comey just lost his LAST SHRED of credibility over FISA memo

AYFKM?! ‘Up-Chuck Schumer’ shares multi-Dem FISA Memo ‘letter’ to Trump and it’s just PITIFUL

Puh-LEEZE! DNC head Tom Perez’s response to damning memo belongs in Chutzpah Hall of Fame