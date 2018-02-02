Guess we should just be glad Nancy Pelosi didn’t call the memo doggie doo or crumbs, right?

If you can read this without rolling your eyes less than five times you’re better people than we are.

Check it out:

.@realDonaldTrump has surrendered his constitutional responsibility as Commander-in-Chief by releasing Nunes’ unredacted, classified memo. His decision undermines our national security and is a bouquet to his friend Putin. pic.twitter.com/kdUgIrCE6l — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) February 2, 2018

It’s a bouquet to his friend, Putin? WTF? The dossier all but proves the only people who colluded with Russia were DEMOCRATS, Nancy.

Maybe she didn’t read it?

It’s amazing, and not in a good way, that she continues to push the Russia conspiracy theories around Trump when just moments ago the entire country got to see who actually reached out to Russia in hopes to frame Trump.

Then again, her base will lap this up because they can’t accept that Trump beat their queen, fair and square.

Go home Nancy, you're drunk. Says the party who spied on America citizens, pardoned traitors , released terrorists and committed voter fraud., paid for a fake dossier, sold 20 %of oururanium to Russia and accepted a 500k "speaking " fee from Putin,gave our enemy billions . — R. Wolfe (@WhoWolfe) February 2, 2018

The one thing lacking from Pelosi's response: Any specific factual errors in the memo. pic.twitter.com/D0l8mojOPb — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) February 2, 2018

Silly, that was a year ago.

She couldn’t spin this more if she were an old dryer from the 70’s.

You didn't just try to Impeach Trump on false information… You attempted to overturn the Vote of the American Citizens !!! WE TAKE THAT PERSONAL !!!! — Angry Alice Q (@pshark47) February 2, 2018

Wow Nan, people seem sorta pissed off about all of this.

You and the dims surrendered our CONSTITUTION because your political party WEAPONIZED the intelligence community against OUR citizens. Save face and resign now — ReleaSETHememo (@graphixpro1) February 2, 2018

Too late to save face, but she could definitely resign.

*popcorn*

