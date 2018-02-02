The GOP FISA memo has been declassified and released, and it really makes the Democrats’ election excuses look like one of the biggest examples of projection in recent memory. However, the House Democrats on the Intelligence Committee remain undaunted in attempting to protect their party’s 2016 narrative:

NEW: House Intelligence Committee Democrats say release of now-declassified GOP memo is "a shameful effort to discredit these institutions, undermine the Special Counsel’s ongoing investigation, and undercut congressional probes." https://t.co/RoMeL4VUkh pic.twitter.com/Kj1ymQE5V5 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 2, 2018

The Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee call the memo "misleading" and say its release "is a shameful effort to discredit" DOJ and FBI. Full stmt: https://t.co/c0FolGiKD1 More on the memo: https://t.co/Jp9Obt4Rb4 — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) February 2, 2018

Just how far the Dem spin will carry them by the end of the day remains to be seen.

***

